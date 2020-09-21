In the aftermath of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, tensions on both sides of the aisle are high. With a hotly contested General Election just weeks away, some in the pundit/activist spheres, conditioned by the acceptance of civil unrest in our urban areas, are calling for acts of violence should President Trump nominate his pick to fill the vacancy on the bench. The problem with this, besides the obvious, is that Mr. Trump has no choice but to deliver his nomination to the Senate for confirmation unless he is to be irresponsible to the nation’s needs and the Constitution’s mandates.
In an array of tweets, several self-important personalities issued violent threats against the country should the President and the Senate actually do their constitutional duties:
- “If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire f—–g thing down” and “Over our dead bodies. Literally,” tweeted Reza Aslan, an Iranian-born CNN host, born-again Islamist, and author.
- “F–k no. Burn it all down,” tweeted Aaron Gouveia, author of Raising Boys To Be Good Men: A Parent’s Guide to Bringing Up Happy Sons in a World Filled with Toxic Masculinity and Father who defended his 5-year old son’s right to wear fingernail polish.
- “We’re shutting this country down if Trump and McConnell try to ram through an appointment before the election,” tweeted Beau Willimon, a former aid to John Dean’s failed Senate bid and screenwriter who pilfered the idea for House of Cards from the British version.
- “Burn Congress down before letting Trump try to appoint anyone to SCOTUS,” tweeted Emmett Macfarlane, a Canadian professor at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada.
If you are disturbed by the level of hatred, aggression, and complete disregard to the rule of law and the US Constitution then you haven’t been paying attention to what has been going on in the whole of America’s urban centers for the past six months.
But what both the foreign nationals and the US citizens noted above do not understand, for their constitutional illiteracy, is that there are two pressing reasons why Justice Ginsburg’s seat needs to be filled before the November election.
First and foremost, the country needs a full compliment on the US Supreme Court should there be any contest to the election results this November the likes of Bush v. Gore in 2000. A deadlocked 4-to-4 decision regarding the election of a president would send a fireball of violence into the streets of our nation, not to mention dismantle continuity of government. With our nation as divided as it is, we would almost assuredly devolve into a Second US Civil War.
But more important is that the President and the US Senate are mandated by the US Constitution to execute the workings of government. The moment a vacancy is created it is mandated that the process of filling that vacancy begin. The bad precedent that politicians have set in elongating this process is just that: bad precedent.
Article II, Section 2 of the US Constitution states, in part:
“[The President] shall have Power, by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, to make Treaties, provided two thirds of the Senators present concur; and he shall nominate, and by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, shall appoint Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls, Judges of the supreme Court, and all other Officers of the United States, whose Appointments are not herein otherwise provided for, and which shall be established by Law…”
As you can see, nowhere in this Article, or anywhere else in the US Constitution, does it call for a period of mourning, an exception in an election year, or a hiatus due to an impending election. The US Constitution simple vests the authority and mandates its execution.
Just as when the vice president is immediately sworn in as president when a president is tragically taken from us, so too is it necessary to immediately begin the process of filling vacancies in every other constitutional branch of office and especially in the face of a critical national election. The execution of these constitutional duties is not a sign of disrespect for the recently passed, it’s a mandated exercise in continuity of government, and that is government’s obligation to its people.
Politicians would love to drag out the filling of Justice Ginsburg’s seat on the bench for political reasons; to suit their political agendas. Activists, Marxists revolutionaries, and ideologues would relish the elongation of the process in hopes that Mr. Trump loses his re-election bid so that Biden (or Harris) might nominate someone approved by the group-think, oligarchic elite of the Marxist-Progressive Left, the cabal that controls all things Democrat.
But politics is not government. Let me say that again. Politics is not government. We all have gotten so used to mistaking political acts for acts of government that we have become accepting of the falsehood that the political parties have any legitimacy in the execution of government. We have been duped into believing that politics is government, but politics is not — and never should have been — a component of government.
The shrieks of the political class who threaten retribution are the sounds of ideologues threatening the US Constitution. Politics and political operatives hold no sway over the mandates of the US Constitution. And while the Sen. Schumers and Speaker Pelosis of the Left talk about a period of mourning, that mourning must happen simultaneously with the execution of government, which means the seating of a ninth US Supreme Court justice prior to a national election.
President Washington warned us in his farewell address that politics would be the ruin of the Republic. So far, his warning has been both spot on and ignored. Where some would say the enemy is inside the gates, I put it to you that the enemy is, in fact, elected to office.
—-
Absolutely. This vacant Supreme Court seat NEEDS to be filled and now, with someone who is a STRICT CONSTITUIONALIST. It is time this country gets back to the Constitution and if this means walking through the fire, so be it. Because either way, we will walk through the fire. These Marxists mean business and they will literally do anything to prevent a man or woman from getting into the Court who doesn’t have the same evil ideology as they. They have made no secret of what they intend for this country and just as Pelosi did in her absolutely disgraceful antics during the State of the Union Address by tearing up the president’s address, she will do the same with the Constitution. Never mistake that.
It is time for the strong to stand with spines of steel, stop hiding under their beds and being afraid of everything. Pray to God to help you and then go forward. We know what you need to do. Get on with it. Otherwise, you will live under the boot of Communism and there will no longer be a job for the Senate or the House. They intend to burn down America, and if they want war. Then war is what they will get. We cannot live under threats of spoiled, illiterate Marxists.
Mr. Trump has no choice but to deliver his nomination to the Senate for confirmation unless he is to be irresponsible to the nation’s needs and the Constitution’s mandates.
Following the announcement of Ginsburg’s death where Hillary Clinton urged Dems to “use every single possible maneuver” to prevent the confirmation of President Trump’s nominee.
If Trump is able to get a third conservative SCOTUS pick seated before the post-election chaos that Democrats and their legal army have planned, it would throw a huge monkey wrench into the plot to steal the election.
DO YOU want this traitorous, dishonorable, dishonest, destructive Democrat Party to be your masters and dictators? To take our rights, our freedoms, our money througher higher taxes?
Vote to Re-elect President Trump and vote FOR ALL Republicans and AGAINST Every Democrat running for office anywhere in this country!
“If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire f—–g thing down” ,,,,,,,,bring it on Babycakes. If we don’t get OUR Justice, It will be YOU who will get no peace, just jail. and a beating. The only thing that is stopping us now is our love of the law and our ability to see just a smidgen of a reflection of our Creator left within you too. When that disappears in your actions, you and your party of social pathology will soon get disappeared as well. Your Pelosi inspired Quivers of fiery darts will bounce off our shields of truth like pee-shooters off the heads of your teachers.
The controlling party in the Senate has the final say in the appointment of any nominee. Once there is a nomination by the President his participation in the matter is over. If Democrats were in power there would be no question they would block any of his nominations. Biden’s warning to President Bush about making a nomination, though never necessary, was really a threat, the threat that McConnell carried out against the Democrats who made it. The feet are in different shoes this time, the President’s party holds the Senate which is committed to ‘advise and (hopefully) consent’ to whomever is nominated.
When Trump wins the Democrats will have their mainstream and social media declare Biden a winner, shut down Facebook and Twitter, and flood the streets with rioting Antifa and BLM activists. So there is no change if they start rioting early because Trump does his duty and appoints the next Supreme Court Justice!! EXCEPT if the Court is divided 4 to 4 then it cannot decide the winner over legal objections like it did in 2000 with Bush vs Gore. SO, we MUST fill the vacancy asap and all threats be dealt with as they become reality. All Democrat THREATS prove why they must be defeated at the polls in 2020 if we are to save our nation. They have no regard for our safety or laws or Pelosi would not dare think impeachment for replacing Ginsburg was even an option. These bullies must be stopped by calling their bluffs or overcoming their illegal forces. Sad when we have to fight the Democrats as part of defeating China.
We need the citizens of Maine, Alaska and Utah to voice their support for filling the SCOTUS vacancy. Let those attention seeking senators know that their re election will be at stake if they don’t vote the people’s will with regards to this issue.
collins is up for re-election, and most of her ‘supporters’ consider her better than a democrat.
Any good write in candidate will get more votes than she will if she balks.
NOMINATE TODAY, start the hearings tomorrow and VOTE BY FRIDAY!
IF the democrats haven’t done their homework by now, then they must have thought darth vader ginsburg would really live forever.
The Constitution places no Onus on the American People to allow for USELESS POLITICIANS THAT FAILED IN THEIR OBLIGATIONS to perform their DUTIES TO THEIR OFFICE per their OATH OF OFFICE!
It would be so nice if an America loving, Trump supporting Republican would run against Collins and win!!
christianpatriot
IF this were the Primary election coming up that would be an option.
Now, probably going to lose because of her non-relevance as a Senator, and the FAILURE of the State party machine to get rid of her, the seat will be lost…
UNLESS SHE ‘grows a pair’ AND PUTS ON A STRONG SHOW OF FORCE during the hearings.
Her choice.
She has already lost, so she has EVERYTHING TO GAIN!
Liberals counting on Collins to save them are actually in a no-win situation. If she does NOT get re-elected she then has a free hand to do the right thing AFTER the election but before January 20th. If she does get re-elected, she can do the right thing now, and ask for forgiveness 7 more years later. Another reason McConnel and Trump will gin up the issue to select a candidate BEFORE the election, then settle the score AFTER the election with a full vote later in the Senate. She did the right thing with Kavanaugh. Trust God will speak to her conscience to do the right thing with the Ginsberg replacement.
To all the howling progressive Marxist liberal boobs, go pound sand. The Supreme Court needs the full compliment of justices to fulfill their roll in the government of the United States of America. President Trump is right in choosing RGB’s replacement, no matter what Chuckie and Nasty have to say about it. Get a new justice sworn in ASAP!
President Trump will Nominate an ORIGINAL INTENT CONSTITUTIONALIST for the Bench.
Anything else is a VIOLATION OF HIS OATH OF OFFICE.
Anything from the left that DENIES THE OBLIGATION of their own oath of office is an ACT OF TREASON designed to OVERTHROW THE CONSTITUTION AND THE RULE OF LAW!
The SEASON FOR ACCOUNTABILITY HAS ARRIVED!
The season for accountability has yet to arrive for clueless, shoeless Joe Biden who would sell out and fix the results of the 2020 election for a profit faster than shoeless Joe Jackson sold out the White Socks to fix the results of the 1919 World Series. He still refuses to name his Supreme Court nominee short list because if revealed, would add more craters to his campaign than found on the face of the man in the moon, whose face like Biden’s, the media will not let WE THE PEOPLE actually see the dark side of.
Anymore Republican candidates for Senate get campaign fund raising through winred. Among those listed as receiving funds thru winred this year is the perpetual obstructionist Susan Collins, who has announced she doesn’t support confirming the President’s nominee to the Supreme Court. What we all must do now is finally put a stop to these RINO backstabbers. We should demand that winred either get a commitment from Collins to vote yes, or remove her from the list of candidates receiving funds thru them. Failing either one of these, winred should be notified we will cease donating thru them, and advise GOP candidates to find some other way to raise campaign funds. Here is the link to contact them, if it works in this–https://winred.com/contact– if it doesn’t it can be reached thru online searches. Let this also be a warning to the other rat, Murkowski, who is up for re-election in two years, either a yes vote, winred repudiates her as well, or winred receives no donations from us. We must take this action now, as far as Collins running this year, is concerned, and an advance waring for Murkowski. No more must Republican patriots resign themselves to helplessly and pathetically whining online to each other. Take this decisive action now.
calling for acts of violence should President Trump nominate his pick
Wake up Justice Dept, and start locking these Radicals up !
Exactly 100%!
INCLUDING POLITICIANS AND other government employees!
Better yet, fill the seat now so we are at 5-4; Clarence Thomas retires then we are at 6-3 and then one more retires and we are at 7-2 with conservative judges! Trump gets re-elected and we win the House! you will really see heads explode!! Hopefully by then all the celebrities will move out of the country!
Since their actual term of office is “GOOD BEHAVIOR”, and the democrat party will NEVER Impeach a BAD Just-US for ruling AGAINST THE CONSTITUTION and using foreign law IN THEIR DETERMINATIONS, the Constitution has been ripped for decades.
The left has used the court system of PURELY POLITICAL REASONS.
“We’re shutting this country down if Trump and McConnell try to ram through an appointment…”
Guy firing at you with a machine gun: Surrender or I’ll shoot!
Given all the comments from the left about their intent to steal this election by any and all means possible, a 4-4 deadlocked court would be toxic to this intent. We must preserve our Constitution and its Amendments and our Bill of Rights before the Left succeeds in completely destroying them all! They have been chipping away and eroding them for decades. They must be stopped!
Praying for our Republic to survive this attack by the fringe left, and those that pretend to be ‘centrists’!
Do you think for one hot second that the Dems would drag their feet if the situation was reversed? NO! They have been expecting this to happen for some time now. I respected everything Ms. Ginsberg did for the women of this country, but, it is time to pick another justice and I, for one, want someone more conservative ( especially the way Justice Roberts has been voting of late). Pelosi can bellow all she wants about impeachment (Does this mean she expects the President to get re-elected?) but it is just bluster!
I have just one question for these crazed Democrats. If the tables were turned, and this was a Democrat president, would the Dems be saying that the appointment should be made after the election? I think we all know the answer to that.