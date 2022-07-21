(The Center Square) – Cities across the country have reported a significant drop in police arrests in a trend that started as far back as 2014.

Los Angeles, St. Louis, San Antonio, AtlantaPhiladelphia and Ann Arbor, Michigan, are just some of the cities that have reported significant drops in police enforcement without an accompanying drop in serious crime.

The police enforcement trend also included a significant drop in parking and traffic violations.

In San Antonio, arrests dropped from a peak of 188,212 in 2015 to 25,036 in 2021. In budget documents, the city of San Antonio explains its reductions in arrests in 2020 and 2021 were due to the pandemic. But in 2019 – before the pandemic – arrests dropped in San Antonio to 54,173 – a 48% drop from the previous year. Parking violations dropped from 78,612 in 2012 to 40,806 in 2021 and traffic violations dropped from 266,157 in 2012 to 66,381 in 2012. The reduction in those statistics also began before the pandemic.

