Climate activists hoping the president would declare a state of emergency over climate change will have to wait.
Even as President Biden acknowledged that about 100 million Americans are under a heat warning and that about 90 communities set records for high temperatures this year, he held back on the emergency declaration.
“As president, I have a responsibility to act with urgency and resolve when our nation faces a clear and present danger,” Biden said in Somerset. “And that’s what climate change is about. It is literally, not figuratively, a clear and present danger.”
Biden was in Bristol County, at the former Brayton Point coal-fired power plant Wednesday. The plant’s redevelopment into a subsea cable manufacturer and electric converter station is what brought him, and some activists say it represents a step forward.
“Massachusetts has been at the forefront of the transformation of our energy sector, and we welcome the Federal partnership to ensure clean wind energy has a landing place in Massachusetts,” Deb Markowitz, The Nature Conservancy’s Massachusetts state director, told the Herald.
Others say it’s not enough.
“Extinction Rebellion Boston demands that Biden immediately declare a National Climate Emergency to ensure a rapid transition to renewable sources of energy,” that group said in a release.
Biden said his plan to tackle climate change’s clear and present danger will go forward with or without congress.
“I said last week, I’ll say it again loud and clear, as president I will use my executive power to combat the crisis in the absence of congressional action. In the coming days my administration will announce the executive actions we have developed to combat this emergency. We need to act,” he said.
Biden did not take questions from the press after his speech, which lasted about 20 minutes. His entourage arrived in well over a dozen armored SUVs, and his staff had the press waiting in hundreds of running cars for about half an hour.
©2022 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at bostonherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
here comes the communism you idiots voted for.
And we the people allowed these treasonous socialist Democrats to ignore our laws and U.S. Constitution.
This Treasonous, dishonest, destructive, Socialist Democrat Party’s objective is to deliberately lie, cheat and steal in order to take total control of the American people, by restricting U.S. oil production, increase Taxes and the cost of everything and bring American commerce and economy to its knees and to promote Socialism.
Then access power and retain it by any means available –
no matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation.
This treasonous, hateful, destructive, immoral, socialist Democrat Party and their corrupt, demented puppet president has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
“Biden said his plan to tackle climate change’s clear and present danger will go forward with or without congress.”,,,,Which makes things all clear that with Joe as President, we are all in a clear and present danger of a continued political climate of Democrat, division, disgust, discordant diatribes, and disharmonious demagoguery. When Joe goes forward alone without Congress he stumbles up jetways, and falls off his scooter, and shakes hands with imaginary Ghosts. He needs to attach himself to strong others like a three-legged Siamese twin to a crutch. When Joe shows up driving his own electrical vehicle paid for with his own cash I might start to believe him to be sincere. Until then he needs to shut his drooling pie hole, and let the strong American men of ENERGY lead his weak administration back to a climate of cooperation and American success and fully air conditioned homes and cars. His pathological lean towards everything black, now includes energy rolling blackouts. Definitly not Progressisve, but more a return regression back to the stoneage era.
see that beautiful landscape behind the puppet president?
the whole country will look like this under the left wing green commies.