A federal judge on Friday blocked a Washington D.C. law that would allow children to be vaccinated without parental consent.

The D.C. Council passed the Minor Consent for Vaccinations Amendment Act in 2020, which allows that children as young as 11 can get vaccinated without knowledge of – or consent from – parents if a provider decides they are capable of consenting.

Judge Trevor N. McFadden of the D.C. District Court said Friday that the law violates the religious liberty of parents.

In response to two lawsuits brought against the law, McFadden granted a preliminary injunction.

As reported by Just the News, the first lawsuit came from a D.C. father with a 13-year old son who suffers medical conditions including autoimmunity and asthma caused by earlier vaccinations.

The father said his son was singled out for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine and that the district created a “pressure-cooker environment, enticing and physiologically manipulating [their minor children] to defy their parents and take vaccinations against their parents’ wills.”

Another parent said his teenage daughter attempted to get vaccinated without his permission so that she could attend summer camp and the college of her choice.

