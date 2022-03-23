Kamala Harris repeated four times in the matter of less than 30 seconds the ‘significance of the passage of time’ during remarks after an event in Louisiana Monday on providing high-speed Internet to smaller towns in America.

In what appeared to be an off-script opening to her speech, the vice president said: ‘The Governor and I and we were all doing a tour of the library here and talking about the significance of the passage of time. Right?’

‘The significance of the passage of time,’ she repeated.

‘So, when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time in terms of what we need to do to lay these wires, what we need to do to create these jobs,’ Harris continued.

She went on: ‘And there is such great significance to the passage of time when we think about a day in the life of our children and what that means to the future of our nation, depending on whether or not they have the resources they need to achieve their God-given talent.’

– Read more at the Daily Mail