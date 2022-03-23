Kamala Harris repeated four times in the matter of less than 30 seconds the ‘significance of the passage of time’ during remarks after an event in Louisiana Monday on providing high-speed Internet to smaller towns in America.
In what appeared to be an off-script opening to her speech, the vice president said: ‘The Governor and I and we were all doing a tour of the library here and talking about the significance of the passage of time. Right?’
‘The significance of the passage of time,’ she repeated.
‘So, when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time in terms of what we need to do to lay these wires, what we need to do to create these jobs,’ Harris continued.
She went on: ‘And there is such great significance to the passage of time when we think about a day in the life of our children and what that means to the future of our nation, depending on whether or not they have the resources they need to achieve their God-given talent.’
– Read more at the Daily Mail
Been hanging around Joe too long. Is his condition contagious?
“have the resources they need to achieve their God-given talent.” In Democratic circles, this would also be considered a gaffe.
what a complete FRAUD heels up is.
incompetent fools run this country and incompetent fools voted them in.
they have no clue what to do with russia or china or here at home.
i do not believe they will protect us and if you need proof just look at the southern border.
i dont want to see any mushroom clouds on american soil but the threat by putin is an eye opener.
She is too pathetically stupid to be seen in public. Nice job democraps.
Another “Tempus Fugit” moment lost on chucklehead Kamala’s dead brain cells. Time and tide wait for no one, particularly for a Democrat who when the tide of deception finally rolls back, all are discovered to have been swimming morally naked as a Joe Biden Veep in the Whitehouse swimming pool.
Time and tide wait for none is a phrase that refers to the importance and value of time and tide in the life as both never waits for anyone. Time is more valuable than money in life because without understanding the value of time and proper utilization of time in right ways, we cannot earn or properly invest in the future, but just liberally infest our future. Time is more valuable than money when you know the value of how to properly use it, and when sleepy Joe is running your national defense, you just lose time and opportunity to act NOW, which preserves valuable national treasure, stops abandoned arms in Afghanistan, and preserves the blood of Ukrainian civilians fighting to rid the world of Putin’s inhumanity, whose timely corruption has already killed scores of American servicemen way before their allotted time.
Tome marches on by many people are out of step!
wow. it’s like passing by roadkill – you don’t want to look but you just can’t help it …
Please, please, replace the incompetent dunce Biden, with this condescending imbecile. I want Kamala in front of cameras, every single day. I want the entire world to see and hear how utterly unintelligent she is.
Has CHEATER Joe Biden infected VP Harris, House Speaker Pelosi and Senat Leader Schumer with the dreaded “dementia and old age senility he has for it sure as HELL looks like it!!!