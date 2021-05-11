An armed public is shouting back at Black Lives Matter protesters, who are now marching with rifles and pistols, and a longtime law enforcement officer says it’s only a matter of time until things go south.
It is nothing new for a local news anchor to report BLM protesters illegally blocked a city intersection, or a YouTube video shows white diners being harassed to support the movement, but the radical group’s in-your-face tactics have grown more dangerous in recent weeks after BLM marchers have been seen with handguns in holsters and semi-auto rifles dangling around their necks.
On the day of the Kentucky Derby, BLM protesters in Louisville were marching toward Churchill Downs when they confronted diners at La Chasse, an upscale restaurant. It was outside the restaurant that an armed customer produced a small-caliber pistol, and the already-tense scene went wild because one of the protesters, standing just feet away, was armed with an AR-15 rifle.
For those who have asked, yes this man appeared to be armed, as were a few protesters. It was a tense few minutes. #Louisville pic.twitter.com/BAw7r99KMf
“It was a tense few minutes,” Hayes Gardner, a Louisville newspaper reporter, stated on social media from the scene outside La Chasse.
Gardner, who followed the protesters down the city streets, later reported that a “few” protesters were armed outside the restaurant. He also filmed police chasing down several protesters to make arrests.
Five arrests were made that day related to the protests, including an armed marcher who is a convicted felon, The New York Post reported, which means the unknown man outside La Chasse was unknowingly confronting a convicted felon who was not legally allowed to own a firearm.
Randy Sutton of Law Enforcement News Network says the public has decided that police officers are not coming to the rescue.
“They’re seeing anarchy. They’re seeing crime at a level that is absolutely incredible,” he tells One News Now. “They’re doing what they need to do to defend themselves.”
The footage from the newspaper reporter showed numerous police officers lined up to watch the protesters but no badges were seen at the restaurant, where police arrived after the incident.
In riot-torn Portland, Oregon, where far-left protesters routinely march in the streets, alarming video footage (caution: foul language) from May 8 shows an armed man in a red pickup in a standoff with a mob of armed Antifa and BLM activists who are blocking the street.
“You’ve got five seconds to lower that [expletive] weapon,” the man, who had put away his own pistol, warns the black-clad protesters aiming guns at him.
Once back in the truck, after driving slowly through the mob, the man makes a terrible mistake: He jumps from his truck to confront the mob when someone from the crowd knocks him down. The mob then rushes to grab his firearm and subdue him.
“It is absolute anarchy,” Sutton says of the street violence, “and this is squarely on the shoulders of these liberal Democratic governments in the cities that are allowing anarchy.”
It is only a matter of time, before these rioters are going to attack people that will not put up with this bull and these rioters / criminals will be put in their place.
I have to agree. I’ve been saying that same thing since all this phony black lives matter crap started. That second civil/race war is drawing closer and closer and when it happens it will be even bloodier than the first one because there are more people and more and better weapons. This is why all those weapon sales went through the roof when that America hating obama was sitting in the white house.
Sadly when it happens it will destroy this country and we just might not be able to put it back together again. The big question will be ” what will our military do”? Will they support the constitution, the black lives matter criminals, or the other 87% who are fed up with all the racial crap going on?
This is nothing new. When those punks in Kenosha, WI. attacked Kyle, one of them had a pistol and did shoot at Kyle, but he missed. Even when the McCloskey’s were attacked in St. Louis at least one of the punks was holding a military style, looked like an AR15, weapon. The difference is that in both cases the punks were out gunned by people who knew and were willing to use them. About 65% of our military votes republican, so just like with the first Civil War, some will go over to the democrat led enemy while the rest stay with us. I agree that the best thing that could happen, short of all out destruction, is that this country will split into 2 different countries.
Unfortunately, with the higher ups IN the mil, pushing BLM agendas, Wokism, and practically KISSING bidens rear end, i fear they will be Forced, to SUPPORT the leftists….
I will be supporting the part that includes Texas…and so will many many more people, nationwide.
Yes. Responsible, normal, God fearing hardworking people are being pushed to the brink and fed up with such disgusting filthy behavior.
What did the Left, the police and the mayors and elected officials THINK was going to happen? Just a side note, there are MORE legal gun owners than there are BLM and Antifa. This will not end well for them.
They are just doing what Maxine waters told them to do !! Get Confrontational. But the democrats, Nancy, did nothing about it. So if a war does break out whose fault will it be ,Nancy Pelosi ?????
THAT IS The problem. THese woke mayors etc, DON’T think. They just feel.!
If they THREATEN with a GUN, reply with a GUN, if they THREATEN with a baseball bat, reply with a GUN. All of their threats, are life threatening, answer with a gun, yes it is HARD CORE, but you are not dealing with the BOY SCOUTS, you are dealing with CRIMINALS , if no COPS, then you become the COPS.
Black Lives Matter protesters, who are now marching with rifles and pistols
This is the end result of Radical Leftists such as Obamao and Mad Max openly inviting aggression from Domestic Terrorist Groups Anitfa and black Lies Matter to confront and attack White Americans.
YET WHEN WE conservatives carry, we are labeled TERRORISTS. Insurrectionists etc..
Can you spell V-I-G-I-L-A-N-T-E?
COMMENTYES I CAN, VIGILANTE
be sure to smile at flash!
These black lives, most of whom, nobody has heard of from the MSM aka PRAVDA West, MATTER, those in the video don’t.
These black lives and about three dozen more, most of whom, nobody has heard of from the MSM aka PRAVDA West, MATTER, those in the video don’t.
Secoriea Turner, Natalia Wallace, Mekhi James, Makelia Osorno, Jace Young, Elayna Saidee, Davon McNeal, Davell Gardner, LeGend Taliferro
IF those lives were taken by anyone BUT WHITE COPS< of course the Dems don't care about their lives.
That’s the way it should be, no more politically correct BS, it’s time to have a good old fashion “School Yard Fight”!!
It’s beyond that point, now. More like a good old fashion “Wild West Shootout.”
YES SIR it is TIME , put a dark cloud over their VIOLENT PROTESTS.
The police should check every one of the BLM rioters for legal carry papers.
You can be sure they will be checking the gentlemen who has the spine to say NO MORE.
THese days i fear the only ones they’d be arresting/checking, would be WE Conservatives who dare stand UP to the mobs..
In light of recent experience and the tendencies of Democrat politicians in the cities where these episodes have occurred, it is reasonable to expect that the BLM/Antifa thugs eventually will assault a group of white citizens, police will decline to intervene, some of the citizens will use deadly force in self defense, and the police will then move in to arrest those people, accusing them of murder, white supremacy, terrorism, etc. It’s like waiting for the other shoe to drop.
Yes, it’s what they want. They are hoping this will happen.
That maybe what they want, but I don’t see any Antifa/BLM willing to sacrifice themselves for “the cause.” Yelling and screaming insults towards people when the odds are 50 to one in your favor is one thing. Looking down the barrel of a gun is another, regardless of the odds.
Part of me fears the same. THEY ARE JUST waiting, for us ‘white conservatives’ to respond to all these threats and attacks BY BLM< with lethal force, JUST so they can push some agenda to "DISARM all white gun owners, for "The safety of all blacks"…
Some companies offer ‘concealed carry liability’ insurance. Complete with a 24/7 800 number with an attorney who specializes in that area of the law. It’s affordable. See USCCA.
Ross. Seeing exactly what they did in seattle a few months back, where bLM/Antifa flat out THREW ROCKS AND BRICKS at vehicles passing by, in a FLAG parade, and STOOD BY WATCHING, and doing nothing.. BUT JUMPED IN to arrest the one white guy who got OUT OF HIs vehicle, armed and was willing to PROTECT himself, we are ALREADY SEEING THE COPS DO just that.
It was only a matter of time before decent people started to stand up to this nonsense. BLM/ANTIFA have had their fun….. But now, it’s time for these dregs to be put back into their place.
Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition.
Time to lock and load
God Bless Sam Colt!
That time, to lock and load, came EARLY LAST YEAR.. If you are waiting till NOW to just figure out you need to ‘carry’, imo you are WAY BEHIND the 8-ball..
All my life I have heard the mantra that the Right would be the source of the civil wars to come, and that it would be race driven. And this came/comes from the leftist dominated media.
Yet here we are in 2021, and ALL the turmoil is being pushed by the leftists. They do not understand that if they push the majority of people too far, the end will be beyond their imagination. And they will be screaming for the very police they decry to save them. Stay alert and prepared for any situation THEY PUSH YOU into.
Also no welfare and food stamps if we go to war
AND end the entire welfare system, ONCE WE WIN that civil war…
It is such irony that much of BLM are filled with radical brainwashed white college kids who have been totally brainwashed.
Really. a convicted Felon had a gun. but how? they are not allowed to own one. O my..
Which makes me wonder. We’ve seen QUITE A FEW instances of LOTS OF blm folks, all dressed in black, marching with AR’s and other guns.. YET NO ONE IN THE MEDIA seemed to wonder “HOW MANY of them are felons, who should legally not be allowed to have THEIR guns..”
BUT THEY bitched, moaned and cried, about Kyle Rittenhouse having HIS GUN.
L-l-l-l-l-l-l-let’s get rrrready to rrrrumble!!!
When you’re not being heard and they’re not doing their jobs—you just gotta do what you gotta do to save and preserve the country.