Five abandoned girls from Honduras and Guatemala were found on Sunday on the land of a Texas farmer, hungry and crying after being left by their families to try to get into the country alone in another example of the worsening border crisis.

All of the girls were under the age of seven and one was so young she was crawling. There was also a two-year-old in the group.

Jimmy Hobbs, the 75-year-old farmer and his wife Katie gave an interview to Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales which was posted on Twitter after the pair submitted photos and videos to social media groups that campaign for tighter border control.

Last night I shared a heartbreaking photo of young children found by a farmer on his land in Quemado. While we thank God they were found alive, these tragic scenes are happening more & more. Today I visited with him & talked about the border crisis. We need a solution now. pic.twitter.com/Zzvk4UgAGc — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) May 10, 2021

Biden administration holds migrant children in shelters by the tens of thousands with little oversight

The Biden administration is holding tens of thousands of asylum-seeking children in an opaque network of some 200 facilities that The Associated Press has learned spans two dozen states and includes five shelters with more than 1,000 children packed inside.

Confidential data obtained by the AP shows the number of migrant children in government custody more than doubled in the past two months, and this week the federal government was housing around 21,000 kids, from toddlers to teens. A facility at Fort Bliss, a U.S. Army post in El Paso, Texas, had more than 4,500 children as of Monday. Attorneys, advocates and mental health experts say that while some shelters are safe and provide adequate care, others are endangering children’s health and safety.

