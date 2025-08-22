(The Center Square) – The Maryland home of former UN Ambassador John Bolton has been raided by the FBI, according to multiple reports.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted a cryptic message early Friday morning, possibly pointing to the raid.

“NO ONE is above the law…@FBI agents on mission,” Patel wrote.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi reposted shortly after with her own message.

“America’s safety isn’t negotiable. Justice will be pursued. Always,” Bondi posted on X.

During the president’s first term, Bolton served as President Donald Trump’s national security advisor between 2018 and 2019. He also served as the U.S. ambassador to the UN during George W. Bush’s administration between 2005 and 2006.

There are unconfirmed reports that the raid is part of an investigation into the handling of classified documents.

Bolton fell out of favor with Trump, authoring a book, “The Room Where It Happened,” critical of the president’s first administration.

Bolton has not commented on the reported raid; however, he posted a message as the raid was ongoing, renewing his criticism of the president’s handling of Russia.

“Russia has not changed its goal: drag Ukraine into a new Russian Empire. Moscow has demanded that Ukraine cede territory it already holds and the remainder of Donetsk, which it has been unable to conquer. Zelensky will never do so. Meanwhile, Meetings will continue because Trump wants a Nobel Peace Prize, but I don’t see these talks making any progress,” Bolton posted on X.

This is a developing story.