President Trump said Sunday he is “strongly” considering a complete pardon for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI two years ago.

“So now it is reported that, after destroying his life & the life of his wonderful family (and many others also), the FBI, working in conjunction with the Justice Department, has ‘lost’ the records of General Michael Flynn,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “How convenient. I am strongly considering a Full Pardon!”

Typically, the president sidesteps the issue when he’s asked about a possible pardon for Flynn.

Flynn pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI about his contacts with the then-Russian ambassador to the U.S. after the 2016 election.

But he asked a federal court in January to withdraw his guilty plea, citing prosecutorial misconduct.

One form of misconduct that Flynn attorney Sidney Powell has publicly alleged is that the original notes from the FBI’s first interview with Flynn have gone missing.

Attorney General William P. Barr has appointed an outside prosecutor, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Jeffrey Jensen, to review the case. Flynn was scheduled to be sentenced last month but the hearing was postponed indefinitely.

