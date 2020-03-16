Joseph R. Biden pledged for the first time Sunday to tap a woman as his running mate if he wins the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
“I commit that I will in fact pick a woman to be vice president,” Mr. Biden said in a debate in Washington with Sen. Bernard Sanders. “There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be my vice president.”
Asked whether he would pick a woman as well, Mr. Sanders said he could also go that route.
“In all likelihood I will,” Mr. Sanders said. “For me it is not just nominating a woman, it is making sure we have a progressive woman, and there are progressive women out there.”
“So my very strong tendency is to move in that direction,” he said.
In the span of 10 seconds, Joe Biden:
– Mixes up the #coronavirus with the swine flu
– Mistakenly calls the H1N1 virus (swine flu) the "N1H1"
– Forgets the name of the Ebola virus, calling it "what happened in Africa"#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/O5cKNBPZSH
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 16, 2020
Lets see here, bimbo bartender Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, ISIS agent Ilhan Omar, insane Maxine Waters, hateful Nancy Pelosi and let’s not forget “Crooked Hil-Liar-y”.
Now keep in mind “IF” (not gonna happen) Bumbling Biden where to get elected.
#1. This senile old goat Biden would be just a puppet of the controlling dishonorable, dishonest Democrats.
#2. The Vice President would be President in a short time.
Probably because Bumbling Biden was to be diagnosed as mentally incompetent.
🙁 🙁 🙁
Biden is the chosen one by the communist democrats. IF he becomes president, he will be declared incompetent the first time he makes a mental mistake, and then they will usher in Hillary, AOC, Omar, Michelle Obama, Nancy Pelosi and their dreams of world wide communism will come true.
Elections have consequences. Obama warned America, but as usual most didn’t take him seriously. And that was about all that communist said that made any sense. Our country is being hijacked by these evil people and America, for the most part, just became lackadaisical and lazy in their voting. Now we are immersed in their ideologies.
Yep, Joe Criminal Crime Family, get a “progressive woman”, as your Vice President. Joe Criminal Crime Family Biden, don’t worry, the New World Order Open borders Bushes will vote for scumbags like you and your Vice President.