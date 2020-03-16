Joseph R. Biden pledged for the first time Sunday to tap a woman as his running mate if he wins the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

“I commit that I will in fact pick a woman to be vice president,” Mr. Biden said in a debate in Washington with Sen. Bernard Sanders. “There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be my vice president.”

Asked whether he would pick a woman as well, Mr. Sanders said he could also go that route.

“In all likelihood I will,” Mr. Sanders said. “For me it is not just nominating a woman, it is making sure we have a progressive woman, and there are progressive women out there.”

“So my very strong tendency is to move in that direction,” he said.

In the span of 10 seconds, Joe Biden: – Mixes up the #coronavirus with the swine flu – Mistakenly calls the H1N1 virus (swine flu) the "N1H1" – Forgets the name of the Ebola virus, calling it "what happened in Africa"#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/O5cKNBPZSH — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 16, 2020

© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.