Leading US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Tuesday warned Congress that a premature lifting of lockdowns could lead to additional outbreaks of the deadly coronavirus, which has killed 80,000 Americans and brought the economy to its knees. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a US Senate panel that the virus epidemic is not yet under control in areas of the nation.
“I think we’re going in the right direction, but the right direction does not mean we have by any means total control of this outbreak,” Fauci said during the 3-1/2-hour hearing. He urged states to follow health experts’ recommendations to wait for signs, including a declining number of new infections, before reopening.
President Donald Trump has been encouraging states to end a weeks-long shuttering of major components of their economies.
But senators heard a sobering assessment from Fauci, when asked by Democrats about a premature opening of the economy. “There is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you may not be able to control and, in fact paradoxically, will set you back, not only leading to some suffering and death that could be avoided, but could even set you back on the road to try to get economic recovery,” Fauci said of premature steps.
The veteran doctor, who has worked under Republican and Democratic administrations and is a coronavirus adviser to the current White House, noted progress some in the fight against a virus that the medical world is still trying to understand.
He mentioned a slowing in the growth of cases in hotspots such as New York, even as other areas of the country were seeing spikes.
Some states already have begun reopening their economies and others have announced plans to phase that in beginning in mid-May, even as opinion polls show most Americans are concerned about resuming such operations too soon.
The hearing was more cordial than many of Congress’s undertakings have been in recent years, with members of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee addressing the non-partisan health experts politely.
Democrats on the committee largely concentrated on the risks of opening the U.S. economy now, while Republicans downplayed that notion, saying a prolonged shutdown could have serious negative impacts on people’s health and the health of the economy.
Asked whether college students can feel safe if classes resume on campuses in late August or early September, Fauci said that expecting a treatment or vaccine to be in place by then would be “a bridge too far.” Instead, schools and students would have to depend upon expanded testing for coronavirus, tracing of those who have been in contact with infected people and safe hygiene practices, witnesses said.
The COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus has infected more than 1.3 million Americans and killed more than 80,600.
Fauci, 79, testified remotely in a room lined with books as he self-quarantines after he may have come into contact with either of two members of the White House staff who were diagnosed with COVID-19. He noted that he may go to the White House if needed.
Medical researchers have been scrambling to find not only an effective vaccine for coronavirus but also drugs to treat it until a vaccine comes to market. Fauci noted only “modest” results in tests of Gilead Sciences Inc’s remdesivir drug on hospitalized patients.
“All roads back to work and back to school run through testing and that what our country has done so far on testing is impressive, but not nearly enough,” Lamar Alexander, the Republican chairman of the Senate committee, told the hearing.
Alexander, who is self-quarantining in his home state of Tennessee for 14 days after a member of his staff tested positive, chaired the hearing virtually.
Trump, who previously made the strength of the economy central to his pitch for his November re-election, has encouraged states to reopen businesses that had been deemed non-essential amid the pandemic.
Senator Patty Murray, the senior committee Democrat, criticizing aspects of the administration’s response to the pandemic, said Americans “need leadership, they need a plan, they need honesty and they need it now, before we reopen.”
Republican Senator Mitt Romney, who has clashed with Trump in the past, did so again on Tuesday, when he said during the hearing, “I find our testing record nothing to celebrate whatsoever.”
On Monday, Trump held a news conference in the White House Rose Garden flanked by a banner declaring “America leads the world in testing.”
What a fraud this guy is! Instilling fear into people. A one size fits all plan. Stay inside, shelter in place. Don’t go to work. Trust us experts.
When we have destroyed the USA’s economy, kept them from worshiping God, destroyed businesses, gotten people used to getting money from government and being lazy, that it pays better to stay at home than to work, destroy the healthcare system etc, then we will have instituted our new vision of America, just like Clyburn said. We will then have total control of America and then you will be our slaves.
That’s about right isn’t it Fauci? Right, right!
Awaken America!
In any war there are winners and losers. In the current Corona war will it be the God worshippers versus the Science worshippers. As for me I’d rather go down fighting for my freedoms than fleeing from them, and decide my own fate in courage rather than submit to social experimental re-organizers whose current American gift version of a gulag is now being locked down in your own home, with only CNN,MSNBC, fake news fear mongering indoctrination being mostly all your brain can overdose on and explode. Just who voted for and elected Fauci anyway?
I go back to Monday’s briefing and how the Media makes it look like Trump threw a tantrum, ended the briefing early, etc. Looking at this video, it makes it look like Trump held a 1 minute briefing and then stormed off.
LINK
Lies. The briefing was really an hour long.
LINK
All the lying Media could focus on was how abruptly he ended it when they kept asking the same fake question and not accepting his answer.
And I just now caught this little gem. The Media was berating Trump for not requiring everyone to wear masks (4:50).
LINK
But go to 3:30. The lady there takes off her mask to ask a question.
Then go to the end where that nasty CCP spy asks her stinky question (8:23). Her mask was never on right to begin with. Then he tells her to ask China the same question, since she does work for China. She immediately takes her mask off to show the world that she’s Chinese, so they can make Trump look racist. This goal has never changed. She then keeps the mask off for the remainder.
Also of note in that last video, Trump was done with the CCP troublemaker and called on the lady behind her (Kaitlan Collins, CNN). She didn’t say anything, but instead waited politely for the propaganda spy to finish accusing Trump.
At 8:54 he asked her to say something.
At 9:07 he again asked her, please go ahead. She just stood there with her arms crossed, not even attempting to approach the mic, out of respect for the commie spy.
At 9:10 Trump started looking for someone else to ask a question. He gave up on the Kaitlan behind the Chinese spy. Only then did she step forward and demand to be heard. BUT YOU POINTED TO ME!
By my count, that’s 16 seconds where she stayed silent and allowed the Chinese spy to accuse Trump instead of asking a real question herself.
Then whoever he was pointing to in the back didn’t answer either. She let Kaitlan keep arguing with Trump, meaning she was doing the same thing Kaitlan was doing a second ago. It’s OK to be disrespectful to Trump, but they must be polite to each other. Such phonies.
There were no other questions, so Trump ended the briefing. The end.
Dr. Fauci is an educated idiot. This is the same idiot, who in early March (they played a video on Fox News) stated, that we should NOT wear masks, because they are ineffective. Now this Idiot Fauci states that we should wear masks, otherwise the coronavirus will spread and that we should wear masks in the foreseeable future. Fauci idiot stated that there is no problem meeting a person online and then having sex with them, but we can no longer shake hands with people, ever again. This is the same idiot, who on the Laura Ingrham show, stated he has Doctor and scientist friends in Wuhan China and he believes everything these Doctors and scientists tell him. Like Laura Ingraham told Fauci, these Doctors and scientists have a member of the communist party telling them what to say and Fauci argued with Laura. This guy is a total DEEP STATE IDIOT and the sad thing is, the majority of the idiot voters believe this DEEP STATE MORON!!!!!
Well, Georgia seems to be doing just fine so far with its reopening. And Fauci has been doing doomsday predictions from the beginning, and none have them has proved true, although Cuomo’s New York came close by sending infected patients into nursing homes — i.e., locked-down situations — where they spread the infection like wildfire. Furthermore, Cuomo himself also acknowledged that 66% (two-thirds!) of Wuhan Flu deaths occurred among people who “stayed home.” So it seems that keeping things locked down is what spreads the disease, not opening things up. Anyway, by this time even Fauci’s buddy Birx is complaining that Fauci’s CDC has inflated the casualty figures by at least 25%. Why does anyone pay any attention to Fauci any more?
Senator Patty Murray, …. , said Americans “need leadership, they need a plan, they need honesty and they need it now, before we reopen.”
Which means we are more likely to see Hell freeze over before a Democrat could be found to ever offer leadership, or a plan that did not involve them playing out their totalitarian fantasies, or spinning stories about YouTube videos, which they swear up and down was the absolute truth and endlessly fear mongering as to why it was not safe to come out from hiding under their bed, in their basement, let alone reopen the country
What the country really needs is for Democrats to lock themselves in their houses and close their mouth, so as to not be able to spread their infection which eats away at their brain, which is the disease which is the greatest threat to public health and safety