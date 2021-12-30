While he doesn’t plan on retiring soon, if Dr. Fauci were to step down as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, he would reportedly be eligible for the largest federal retirement package in U.S. history.

According to Forbes auditors at OpenTheBooks.com, Fauci’s 55 years in the federal government makes him eligible for an annual retirement package of more than $350,000, which would increase through annual cost-of-living adjustments, Fox News reports.

Fauci is currently the highest-paid employee in the federal government, raking in $434,321 in 2020.

“There’s no way I’m going to walk away from this until we get this under control,” Fauci said on ABC News earlier this month when asked about retirement. “I mean, that’s the purpose of what we do. That’s – that’s our mission in life. In the middle of it, I’m not going to walk away.”

