Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday hydroxychloroquine, a drug President Donald Trump said he has taken to ward off the coronavirus, is not an effective treatment based on the latest scientific data.
Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made his most definitive statement yet against the drug once touted by Trump as a possible treatment.
“The scientific data is really quite evident now about the lack of efficacy,” Fauci, the White House’s top infectious disease expert, said.
The following video begins with Fauci’s varying stands on wearing masks which is interesting. The section on hydroxychloroquine begins at the 1:58 mark.
His statement comes on the heels of France banning the drug altogether Wednesday and the internationally respected science journal The Lancet publishing a 96,000-patient study that concluded hydroxychloroquine had no effect on COVID-19.
France’s decision was published in the country’s official legal journal, ending the drug’s use as a weapon in the pandemic just weeks after French epidemiologist Dr. Didier Raoult recommended it as a key tool against the coronavirus disease.
Tuesday, the French High Council of Public Health and National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products said hydroxychloroquine has shown higher rates of death and cardiac arrhythmia in COVID-19 patients.
French health minister Olivier Veran ordered the assessments last weekend after the study in The Lancet. The study also reported increased death rates and irregular heartbeat among COVID-19 patients treated with hydroxychloroquine.
The World Health Organization said Monday it paused medical trials involving the drug.
Hydroxychloroquine and related drug chloroquine have been used as anti-malarial drugs for decades and are sometimes used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.
Trump and others have said hydroxychloroquine could be a potential treatment for COVID-19 or to prevent infection. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and American Heart Association, however, have warned that using it without medical supervision can lead to a greater risk of cardiac arrest.
Trump wears no mask, has no virus,,,case closed. Like Louis Pasteur said, “The microbe is nothing, the terrain is everything. God knows how depleted the terrains of basement dwelling Biden and Pelosi looks like on the inside. With Pelosi you get a hint by looking at those sunken upper eyelids,,,,definitely a sign of a shrunken brain. Honest wealth always follows good health. Dishonest wealth always follows the physical abuse of ones own body that requires redistributing the wealth from others to yourself because of an inability to get it honestly yourself.
The *ONLY* reason they are going after HCQ is because Trump said it might be effective. They immediately went into full knee-jerk TDS mode, ranting and frothing about how stupid Trump is and how “dangerous” HCQ is.
It’s been approved for decades. It’s safe. They’re liars.
HCQ is most effective when combined with zinc and a Z-pack. There are numerous reports of patients experiencing sudden and amazing recoveries after taking the cocktail.
LINK
Notice these same people would be willing to let you go on a respirator, where your chance of survival is about 20%. There’s an 80% chance you’ll never get off the ventilator. You’ll be on it for a few weeks and then die. They’re fine with that. But oh no, there’s a 0.003% chance HCQ might kill you! It’s so dangerous.
Liars and fools.
Also of note, hydroxychloroquine is a derivative of chloroquine, a simpler drug. They aren’t exactly the same. HCQ is better and safer.
Both hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are synthetic forms of quinine, a drug used to fight malaria. Quinine is extremely safe, although the Left screeches about how dangerous it is as well. In the USA we sell quinine in the same aisle as Coke and Pepsi. It’s the active ingredient in tonic water, like if you’re going to drink a gin and tonic.
LINK
If you think you might be showing symptoms, get a bottle of zinc pills and a couple bottles of tonic water. Medicate yourself. It’s 100% safe. Go get medical treatment too, but there’s no reason you can’t start early.
I just convinced myself. I’m going to run out later and get some zinc and some tonic water, just in case I start feeling bad. I can take those before going to the emergency room. If my symptoms clear up, then there’s no need.
Thanks Dr. Gadget! Think I’ll go get some as well – sounds like a good idea
Yeah I used the HCQ for 21 days my symptoms not only cleared up but went away, yeah I had the virus and after the treatment it was no problem. The problem with these people is that they are pushing for a vaccine that has already been said that it will kill about 50 million people in the US alone, yeah creatures like bill gates and others have been and are wanting just that. That bill gates even said the best way to cut the population is through vaccination, his foundation wiped out a full village in Africa several years back and nothing was ever done to him.
I agree and have taken HCQ for 3-4 years now with no side effects for skin lupus. I keep reading all the media and fauci so strongly opposed? I’m just wondering what motive they have for spreading a false narrative. It would seem they prefer the nation stay in shut down mode, maybe until the election anyway.
Dr. Fauci, stated he trusted the scientists in Wuhan, China and that idiot in early May, stated that the WHO, with Tedros as its head did a great job. Laura Ingraham has had several doctors on her show, that have saved many patients with covid, using Hydroxy, zinc and a z pack. Fauci is bought and paid for by the pharmaceutical companies, as they send millions of dollars to Fauci”s National Institute of Infectious diseases and allergies. Fauci is a deep state hack. He makes me sick!!!!!!
The guy also gave a grant of 3.5 million to the very same lab that released the virus, and who owns that lab none other than bill gates and george soros! And look whose is pushing for a vaccine that’s right bill gates the very guy that claims to have a vaccine already to go it will just cost $10,000 per shot. The real vaccine is only going to be for those that have the money to get it, the other vaccine will kill untold millions in the USA alone, there are articles out about it.
One should remember that the “Good Doc.” I have heard owns a lot of stock in some of the big Phara.. Company. So why would he want a cheap drug that works, An really costly one will make him money. Follow the money trail..
The REASON that Doctor Fauci does NOT want this drug to be used, is because he has a LARGE Financial interest in a DIFFERENT drug ! As they say “Follow The Money” !
Fauci says this because he and Bill Gates are in together to come up with a vaccine.
Bill Gates who was friends with Jeffrey Epstein. Connect the dots.
There is nothing wrong with Hydroxychloroquine. It is a proven drug for malaria. Has been around for decades. If you are dying and can’t breathe, wouldn’t you try it, I would. What have you got to lose? Or would you rather take a vaccine from Gates and Fauci?
If you do just a small amount of research this virus has a 98% survival rating. The ones that are dying are the ones that have serious underlying health conditions, at first when people got sick with it they were put on a ventilator and then died from the use of the ventilator. If you look the media are only looking at the death toll and not the ones that have survived. I had the virus and survived, if I can then so can many others as well.
Yeah, a drug that is administered to hundreds of thousands of people safely and has been for decades, is suddenly now ‘dangerous’, and to be shunned. Even when people (including prominent Democrats) have come forward and said that taking Hydroxychloroquine when they had Covid-19 saved their lives. Total BS.
Don’t countries that suffer from malaria also have some of the least coronavirus impact? Hydroxychloroquine is commonly used there to fight malaria, if used right it should have an impact on coronavirus.
While I am here though, let me just mention they need to send Fauci on a global fact finding mission, then cancel his passport…
Trump should get rid of attention seeking (Dr.?) Fauci post haste, he’s an agent provocateur.
You need look no further to see that the good Dr is a liar. These drugs have proven to be effective in many places.
The only real problem with them is the slim profit margin….