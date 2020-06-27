Jon Stewart has an analogy anti-maskers might understand.
The former “The Daily Show” host reunited with former colleague Stephen Colbert on “A Late Show” where the pair lamented the politicization of wearing masks during a pandemic.
Stewart suggested mouth-breathers who refuse to follow CDC recommendations should practice their anti-science ideology when they themselves are the ones who want to be kept safe.
“I just want to say to all those people, the next time you get an operation, you just say to the doctor ‘Take that liberal bulls–t somewhere else,” he deadpanned. “‘You come in here with no covering, you don’t wash those hands and you stick them on my open wound because I’m an American.‘”
Stewart mocked the notion that wearing masks meant to contain a pandemic that has killed 120,000 America is some sort of liberal conspiracy that apparently includes operating room staffers.
“(Surgeons) do that not because they’re listening to NPR, I’m pretty sure,” he said.
Many anti-maskers follow the lead of President Trump, who frequently makes public appearances without wearing a mask. The White House contends that the president is tested regularly as are the people in close contact with him.
Colbert, impersonating the sort of person who won’t wear a mask, joked, “I will not wear your COVID burka.”
