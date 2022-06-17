Everyone’s tired of your lies! A.F. Branco | Jun 17, 2022 | Cartoons | 3 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 2 votes. Please wait... Share:
Yeah, Joe—you’re changing people’s lives—just not for the better. Destroying would be a more accurate term.
Maybe once things get much worse, people will finally realize that the dems represent the tyranny that our Founding Fathers warned us about.
This corrupt demented puppet president doesn’t even know what a lie is, this fool just does and says whatever his Treasonous Democrat Party masters tell him to do and say.
This treasonous, Hateful, destructive, immoral, socialist Democrat Party and their corrupt, demented puppet president has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!