She’s to the left of Elizabeth Warren and now in danger of becoming a fringe voice in Congress.

U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s vote against extra security for Supreme Court members’ families cements her as arguably the most far left major politician in Massachusetts, and that’s saying a lot.

Is she in touch with the people of her district at all?

Hard to tell, because she’s running unopposed and not likely to face any serious opposition as long as she wants to stay in Congress.

But if she wants to emerge as a statewide candidate for U.S. senator or governor some day, Pressley may be treading into questionable turf.

Pressley was the lone vote in the all-Democratic, heavily liberal Massachusetts congressional delegation against a bill to expand security protections to Supreme Court Justices’ families.

The vote came after a man armed with guns was arrested near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, while threats mount against justices following the leak of a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

Pressley was one of just 27 Democrats in the U.S. House to vote against the bill, arguing that the justices already have security protections and that abortion providers and patients have no protections.

The Boston congresswoman limits her access to the media and communicates mostly with tweets or prepared statements. She’s never really asked a tough question.

“Everyone should feel safe in their workplace, their home and their community,” the congresswoman said in a statement explaining her vote on security for Supreme Court justices. “Right now, the unprecedented actions of this extreme Supreme Court have put lives at risk — including and especially the lives of our abortion care providers, health center staff, and the patients seeking abortion care who are targeted by anti-abortion extremists incited by harmful rhetoric from the nation’s highest court.”

It’s rhetoric like that that may please the far left voters of the state but Pressley’s vote could look less reasonable to those in the center, especially considering the fact that the high court’s Roe v. Wade decision is about to come out.

Pressley now makes Warren and Ed Markey look like moderates.

When Republicans take over the House next year, where does that leave Pressley and the rest of the Squad, including the leader, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who also voted against the court security measure? Where does Pressley go from here, aside from remaining in Congress as a fringe, ineffective voice? Can she learn to work with members who don’t share her far left views?

Pressley made a huge national splash shortly after arriving in Congress. She had just knocked off an entrenched Democrat, Michael Capuano, and quickly joined forces with AOC and the other Squad members, all women of color.

But even AOC’s star is starting to fade nationally, and her clout has been diminished by Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pressley needs to break away from the Squad or she’ll risk losing any clout she has now.

