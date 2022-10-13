Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was alerted that no Haitian migrants had been whipped despite a viral photo apparently showing such action, yet hours later still called the incident “horrifying,” according to a new report.

Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs for DHS Marsha Espinosa sent Mayorkas and other department leadership an article in which the photographer said he did not see any migrants being whipped by Border Patrol agents, per an email obtained by the Heritage Foundation via a FOIA request and published by Fox News,

Later in the day, Mayorkas took to the podium at the White House press briefing with then-Press Secretary Jen Psaki and continued to condemn the incident.

— Read more at The Washington Examiner on MSN

NEW: Email reveals DHS Secretary Mayorkas was alerted by DHS' top public affairs official that the "whipping" narrative behind horseback BP photos wasn't true, but at a WH press conference 2.5 hours later, he didn't refute that narrative, instead calling the images "horrifying". pic.twitter.com/Qyfy2NBkNo — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 12, 2022

