The 49th annual March for Life — a major rally for anti-abortion activists — takes place Friday at noon in the nation’s capital.
The event has attracted up to 400,000 demonstrators in the past and is held annually on the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision to legalize abortions in Roe v. Wade. This year’s event takes place as challenges to that historic decision advance.
The Supreme Court is expected to rule in coming months on whether a Mississippi law banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy is constitutional. The court indicated in December that it would uphold the law. The Mississippi case also asks the court to abolish Roe v. Wade.
Under Roe v. Wade, states cannot bar abortion prior to viability at 24 weeks.
Earlier this month, Florida moved to enact a similar law.
At least 14 states have approved laws protecting the right to abortion, which will likely remain in place regardless of the Mississippi case.
Nine states including Alabama, Wisconsin, Arizona and West Virginia had abortion laws in place prior to Roe v. Wade.
Eight states including Tennessee, Kentucky and Idaho approved trigger bans to prohibit the procedure if the Mississippi case is overturned.
A controversial abortion law banning the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy was passed in Texas in September 2021. Another law banning abortion-induced medication went into effect in December 2021.
The law has since been challenged by abortion providers, who were denied their request to move the case to district courts on Thursday.
This year’s March For Life theme is “Equality Begins in the Womb.”
The rally can accommodate up to 50,000 marchers in Washington, though actual attendance may be lower given the recently issued vaccine mandate for indoor activities in the city.
“But this is not just a protest… TOGETHER, WE GATHER TO CELEBRATE LIFE,” the march’s official website states. “We celebrate each and every life, from the moment of conception. We envision a world where every life is celebrated, valued, and protected.”
The Argument for Allowing AWoman to Choose to have a ‘ Abortion ,’ is left up to the Woman whether to have an Abortion or Not, Whether its Convient for the Woman at this Point in her Life. Its a Womans Body, its been declared by many women deciding if having a Baby or Not should be left up to the Woman to decide alone but I think that the Woman made that decision long ago when she committed the Sex Act and she knew the natural results of having Intercouse with a Male
, This was the time for her to decide whether to have a Baby or not, Close to time for Abortion isn’t the time to ponder her decision, its a little late to make her decision.
WITH the bloody vax mandates and such, THE LEFT HAS utterly DESTROYED The whole “her body, her choice” ruling, re abortion….
#6 of the 10 Commandments of God – “Thou shalt Not Kill”
If something has a heartbeat it is alive, to stop that heartbeat is to kill.
Democrats have turned American into Castel Frankenstein, keeping age depleted Joe’s brain alive and functioning with aborted infant body parts, and infant harvested hormones, while his hormonal enhanced manhood is bought from the doctors who remove male hormones to turn his male voters into obedient imagined women. Thanks to secular Congress Democrat people, the harvest is plenty, but the workers are ghouls.
AND If its not ‘murder’ for a woman to kill her OWN unborn, how then IS IT legal, that folks who kill (even accidentally, such as via vehicular accidents) a PREGNANT woman, to get charged With TWO counts of murder, manslaughter, or negligent homicide????
Will the Biden administration consider these marchers domestic terrorists and call for Nancy Pelosi or the mayor to call for the National Guard to defendt the Capitol and the abortion mills in the possibility that the planned peaceful march will break out into a peaceful march with things like prayers and signs saying all life matters and thanking the cops for doing their duty!
You can bet, the FBI has been instructed to ‘keep watch’ on them…. or worse.
Probably a running list of every attendee that will now be placed on the domestic terrorists list. Or more like the we gonna get you sucka list.