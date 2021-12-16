Elizabeth Warren has earned a lot of nicknames but this one really seems to stick.

Senator Karen.

Leave it to richest man in the world and Time magazine Person of the Year Elon Musk to describe perfectly what Warren is all about.

A rich, privileged, older white woman used to getting her way and bullying people around.

“Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else,” Warren sniped on Twitter shortly after Time gave Musk its annual honor.

Only this time when she tried to slap around Musk, he fought back.

“Stop projecting,” Musk tweeted, linking to a Fox News column calling Warren a “fraud” for her past claim of being a Native American.

“You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason,” Musk added. “Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen.”

Boom. Warren’s used to taking on defenseless targets. She’s famous in Washington for undressing witnesses during Senate hearings, but she’s not used to her targets fighting back.

By trying to slap around Musk, this was classic Warren showboating. How does it benefit her constituents in Massachusetts? Not at all.

Warren finished third in her own home state during the presidential primary for a reason — voters believe she’s too far left, too extreme and too interested in making headlines rather than serving the people.

She was shut out of the Biden administration because she’s too divisive. Imagine this — the far-left Rachael Rollins got tapped for U.S. Attorney, yet Warren couldn’t even get a Cabinet post or lesser position. That says a lot.

Musk has actually accomplished something — taking humans into space and pioneering the manufacture of electric cars.

Now he’s done something else few could accomplish — turning the tables on Warren.

“And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year,” Musk tweeted, adding “Don’t spend it all at once … oh wait you did already.”

The Massachusetts senator responded to Musk’s attack with — what else — a fundraising email, saying that hard-working doctors and nurses deserved Person of the Year honors more than Musk.

“When someone makes it big in America — millionaire big, billionaire big, Person of the Year big — part of it has to include paying it forward so the next kid can get a chance too,” wrote Warren, who is also a millionaire.

Too late. The Richest Man in the World wins this round, Senator Karen.

You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

___

(c)2021 the Boston Herald

Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.