Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts progressive who finished third in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries, will run for re-election to the Senate in 2024.

Warren told Politico that she hopes to keep making her mark in Congress, where Democrats have a slim edge over Republicans just as progressives are seeing more of their proposals weaved into President Joe Biden’s multi-trillion-dollar packages aimed at COVID-19 relief, jobs and infrastructure, and education and families.

After her failed White House bid, Warren — a political newcomer in 2012 — said she was open to serving as Biden’s vice president or Treasury secretary. Neither came to be, and Biden has not incorporated Warren’s wealth tax on ultra-millionaires and billionaires — one of her signature campaign policy plans — into his tax proposals.

But Biden has pushed forward with proposals long aligned with Warren, including the elimination of several tax loopholes, raising the corporate tax rate, hiking the federal minimum wage and boosting child care. He’s also open to Warren’s push for canceling up to $50,000 in debt for students and former students who took out federal loans.

Biden’s American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan are framed in part by many economic and environmental proposals from progressives like Warren, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Ed Markey, and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley.

Pressley and former Rep. Joe Kennedy III have often been named as potential candidates for Warren’s seat, had the 71-year-old picked up a Cabinet spot or not sought re-election.

In Warren’s new book, “Persist,” and in an interview with Politico, she acknowledges a few mistakes that hurt her campaign, including taking a DNA test in an attempt to put to rest controversy over claiming Native American ethnicity while teaching in law school.

But Warren, a bankruptcy expert who now chars the Senate Finance Committee’s Subcommittee on Fiscal Responsibility and Economic Growth, said she wouldn’t have done much differently during her White House run. And she still touts her broad policy plans, telling Politico that “solid detailed plans” are the “physical manifestation” of values that voters are looking for.

