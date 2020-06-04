New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees has apologized for the comments he made Wednesday about national anthem protests.
During an interview with Yahoo Finance, Brees made it known he still doesn’t agree with players kneeling during the national anthem.
His comments drew criticism from around sports. LeBron James and Brees’ own teammates, including Michael Thomas, criticized the QB.
Brees made his comments as protests have continued throughout the country over the death of George Floyd, the 46-year-old black man from Minnesota who died after former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck until he passed out. Floyd was seen in the video yelling “I can’t breathe” before he passed out. Chauvin was charged with murder. Three other offices also were charged.
In a lengthy Instagram post, Brees wrote the following apology:
“I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused.
“In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character.
“This is where I stand:
“I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference.
“I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today.
“I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community.
‘I recognize that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the black community in this movement.
“I will never know what it’s like to be a black man or raise black children in America but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right.
“I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy.
“I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability. I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening…and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen.
“For that, I am very sorry and I ask your forgiveness.”
I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know… https://t.co/Jg36d0Ad0l
— Drew Brees (@drewbrees) June 4, 2020
Brees made the following comments Wednesday on Yahoo Finance:
“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees said. “Let me just tell what I see or what I feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States. I envision my two grandfathers, who fought for this country during World War II, one in the Army and one in the Marine Corps, both risking their lives to protect our country and to try to make our country and this world a better place. So every time I stand with my hand over my heart looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that’s what I think about. And in many cases, that brings me to tears, thinking about all that has been sacrificed.
“Not just those in the military, but for that matter, those throughout the civil rights movements of the ‘60s, and all that has been endured by so many people up until this point. And is everything right with our country right now? No, it is not. We still have a long way to go. But I think what you do by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand over your heart, is it shows unity. It shows that we are all in this together, we can all do better and that we are all part of the solution.”
___
(c)2020 MassLive.com, Springfield, Mass.
Visit MassLive.com, Springfield, Mass. at www.masslive.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
“Drew Brees Apologizes For Comments Defending The Flag”. I’m sorry to hear that. I never considered him an anti-American.
Hey Drew, you became a rich and famous man in the USA. Why are you apologizing for the flag? You have lived in a free country all of your life and played ball.
My forefathers fought in every war in this country, from the American Revolution, to the Civil War, Korean War, WW I, WW II, Viet Nam. My brother almost lost his life in Da Nang. He was over there for two years. My son has fought in the Afghanistan War. You deserve no honor. My brother died not long ago. My other two brothers served in Viet Nam as well. Many are buried in Arlington Cemetery so that you could live under the banner of freedom. This is the most disgraceful statement, and if you did this to save your precious football job, that’s even worse, for you capitulated not only for money but played right into the hands of the communists who HATE this country. They preach against the pie, but they certainly belly up to the table to enjoy the fruits of this country, when they don’t deserve it. How about you going to Hong Kong and allowing one of them to come to America, because you certainly don’t deserve freedom.
What’s next, Will you deny God and His Word and apologize for its instruction in righteousness. There is no limit when you capitulate and succumb to pressure. There comes a time in a man’s life when you have to stand for something, or you will fall for anything. Guess the truth is out now about you. You live in the land of the free (for now) because of the brave.
Now, go grovel some more.
I wounder if the people who protest the Flag realize that a lot of men and women in the Defense of this great country, have given their life for their right to protest. I served 24 years in the Military, I do not appreciate their protest the way they are doing it. If they want to protest why are they not in the inner city areas and protesting the conditions these people life in. While they claim an injustice is being done, do they realize that that injustice is because of failed policies of the Democrats who have run these cities for so long. Do these people realize that the last 3 black men killed were killed in liberal run cites. It is no secret that liberals have not been a protector of minorities. To liberals minorities are a tool they use when they need to push a certain agenda. Once they have gotten what they want, the liberals abandon minorities like they have the plague.
Finally I thought we found a professional athlete with guts to support the flag and overnight this “hero” folded like the rest of the cowards that we treat as our heros.
If you take a stand on anything when on someone else’s dime then you should be fired for that. If you do it on your own time then I will support you. Kaepernick chose to do it on someone else’s dime.
Bree’s has his feelings and because they are not politically correct he gets ostracized. Even when he did it on his own time.
I do not understand why people find political correctness the way life should be. Since when does the tail wag the dog?
Soon to be a former Saints fan.
Come on, Drew, you have nothing to apologize for….stand up for yourself and this nation.
“During an interview with Yahoo Finance, Brees made it known he still doesn’t agree with players kneeling during the national anthem.”
So while claiming to have been oppressed, they oppress others, who do not agree that disrespect is not worthy of respect.
Maybe, if they were not spending so much time forcing others to their knees they might find the only thing preventing them getting up off theirs is their need to play the victim, to have an excuse, to do to others what they claim was done to them.
They are not victims but tyrants and bullies, no one needs to apologies too but rather need to stand up to them