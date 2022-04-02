(EFE).- Will Smith resigned Friday from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences amid the controversy over his on-stage slap of Chris Rock during the 94th edition of the Oscars.

Describing his actions at Sunday night’s gala as “shocking, painful and inexcusable,” the actor said that he was prepared to accept any additional sanctions that may emerge from disciplinary proceedings launched Wednesday by the Academy’s Board of Governors.

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” Smith said in a statement.

Smith climbed onto the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles after Rock, a comedian serving as a presenter, quipped that the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, resembled the shaven-headed army recruit portrayed by Demi Moore in the film “G.I. Jane.”

Pinkett Smith, herself an actor, suffers from alopecia, which causes hair loss.

Minutes after slapping Rock, Smith returned to the stage to accept the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in “King Richard” and he took the opportunity to apologize for his behavior, though without mentioning the comedian’s name.

“I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film,” Smith, 53, said in explaining his decision to resign.

On a more personal note, he said that “change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.” EFE

