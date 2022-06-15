Why do people struggle for answers to gun abuse? The issue isn’t gun control. The instrument does not kill.

Historically, our culture’s foundation was that guns are a worthy instrument for food, sport and defense. Our governing foundation is that the government will never be the only one with guns, for very good reason. History is replete with tyrannical governments causing public submission by denying weapons for self-defense, resulting in millions of civilian casualties.

The problem with abuse of guns is summed up in one word: accountability. It’s the absolute answer to gun abuse. Most liberals have absolutely no integrity when complaining about gun abuse. Do you find that outrageous? Let’s investigate the facts.

Popular progressive policies like defunding the police give the bad guys actual license to act out, both by emboldening them, because police do not have the means to control crime, or by making them cause celebs when they do.

I could fill this column with facts about the ill effects of liberal policies. In 2020 Oregon became the first state to decriminalize personal possession of drugs such as heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and LSD to encourage treatment. It’s been a massive multi-million-dollar failure, resulting in a 700% increase in overdoses and a 120% increase in overdose deaths.

Most of of these overdoses were from opioids and fentanyl-laced methamphetamine that come from China — many liberals’ favorite country — or through Mexico — another of liberals’ favorite places. Our porous border brings death and destruction through gangs, drug and human traffickers, etc., and it’s personally delivered to your hometown thanks to Catholic Charities, liberal government, and so-called progressive policies. Go ahead and argue that this has no effect on gun abuse.

There are also the no-bond and zero-bail policies, the pet project of the left’s favorite cult-personality George Soros, who pours millions into judicial races ensuring criminals are back on the street as quickly as possible. Any effect on gun abuse?

Liberal, soft-on-crime policies have ruined the quality of life in cities across America. Every excuse to make the criminal the victim and hold no one to account for crime has turned this nation’s urban areas into a cesspool and it’s quickly infiltrating rural America.

All we need is love, right? The love demonstrated by the left’s favorite domestic terrorists who act out in the name of Antifa and Black Lives Matter while they kill, loot, burn and riot with little if any accountability.

Then of course is the sociological and economic shaming of anyone who doesn’t embrace, model or encourage debauchery that is presented as perfectly acceptable and indoctrinated through our media and schools. Say one word in objection and you’ll be canceled. Now these enabled “victims” who’ve been told how much they’re victims, feel license to exact revenge on those the left labels perpetrators among us. Not because of any act, but because of what they look like, heritage and ancestry. Ironic, right?

Remember the 1960s liberals? Accept no authority? They demand you hand over your personal liberty, your voice, your medical decisions, your self-defense, your child’s education and “well-being” directly to a bigger and bigger government to interfere in your life in all ways possible. In the name of government manipulated “science” of course!

We’re required to contribute more of our earnings to compensate those who simply choose not to, as liberals define “kinds” of deprived persons worthy to take from others as “equity.” We’re no longer a nation that achieved equal opportunity, we’re many spoiled, entitled thugs, taught they have the absolute authority to violently take from others. Smash & grab, random shootings in the street, carjackings, assault, burglary.

This science fiction version of “The Purge” has arrived as liberal policy. Sound extreme? Fact-check me. Thugs roaming our streets vandalizing, looting, and murdering explain they are victims and deserving, thanks to the “Oprahisms” they’ve been fed as a steady diet.

Taxpayers spent $22 trillion-plus on President Johnson’s War on Poverty —three times the cost of all military wars since the American Revolution. To accept, celebrate and reward having children with no support from both parents and welfare costs rising from $671 per person to $19,355 in 2018. That totals $77,418 for a family of four whose poverty threshold is $25,701. You think entitlement leads to abuse of guns?

Our nation is a filthy, disrespectful, self-centered, perverse, entitled universe. At best, many hide hoping the inevitable total consumption of what our liberty was intended for is not sucked out of each of us by those demanding capitulation.

We do not need gun control. We need accountability for gun abuse and personal behavior.

We do not have the stomach, the treasure or opportunity to recover a decent society unless we adamantly involve ourselves in reinstating one.

Holly Audette is a small-business owner active in political and civic causes.

