Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said there will be riots on the streets if former President Donald Trump faces charges over his handling of documents.

He made the explosive prediction during an appearance on Fox News’s Sunday Night in America in an interview with host and former congressman Trey Gowdy, arguing there is “no law” and a “double standard” when it comes to Trump and compared the situation to the controversy over Hillary Clinton’s use of a personal email server while serving as secretary of state.

Graham addresses the law and prosecution of Trump at the beginning and then again at the end of this video:

Host Trey Gowdy began the segment with a viral clip of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealing on Joe Rogan’s podcast that the FBI warned Facebook about “Russian propaganda” before the 2020 election, leading the tech giant to suppress stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

This news coupled with reports on the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home led Graham to suggest that there is a “double standard” in federal enforcement which could inspire violence in response.

