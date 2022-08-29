Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said there will be riots on the streets if former President Donald Trump faces charges over his handling of documents.
He made the explosive prediction during an appearance on Fox News’s Sunday Night in America in an interview with host and former congressman Trey Gowdy, arguing there is “no law” and a “double standard” when it comes to Trump and compared the situation to the controversy over Hillary Clinton’s use of a personal email server while serving as secretary of state.
– Read more at the Washington Examiner
Graham addresses the law and prosecution of Trump at the beginning and then again at the end of this video:
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., criticized what he viewed as a two-tiered legal system in favor of President Biden and against former President Trump on “Sunday Night in America.”
Host Trey Gowdy began the segment with a viral clip of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealing on Joe Rogan’s podcast that the FBI warned Facebook about “Russian propaganda” before the 2020 election, leading the tech giant to suppress stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop.
This news coupled with reports on the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home led Graham to suggest that there is a “double standard” in federal enforcement which could inspire violence in response.
– Read more at Fox News
Biden and his henchmen are playing with dynomite. This Mar-a-Lago act of election desperation goes to show you just how deep the establishment corruption in our federal government goes, and how extreme their counter measures to getting found out can and will occur. If you think the BLM riots were bad, just wait till the Anglo Saxons hit the streets aremed with Thor’s Hammer. Only the calming influence of Christainity, the very thing secular Socialists dispise, will be the one thing that saves many of their lives from being any more wasted, than they already are. These social manipulators via racial division will see the division and its repercussions are a two edged sword, often with the response being greater than the initial injury given.
This Treasonous, dishonest, destructive, Socialist Democrat Party’s objective is to deliberately lie, cheat and manipulate elections, the U.S. Constitution and the law, in order to take total control of the American people, by their political police gestapo (FBI and IRS), restricting U.S. oil production, increase Taxes and the cost of everything and bring American commerce and economy to its knees and to promote Socialism.
Then access power and retain it by any means available –
no matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation.
This treasonous, hateful, destructive, immoral, socialist Democrat Party and their corrupt, demented puppet president has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
The left wing democrats are doing their very best to bring about that second American revolution that’s been talked about for several years now. When it comes this nation will be more divided than back in the 1850’s, and when the dust finally settles the United States of America will have ceased to exist. What a sad ending for this once great nation.