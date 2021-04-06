Jill Biden turned heads on a flight back to the White House by sporting a pair of fishnet stockings — sparking debate online over whether the garment was first-lady material.

Biden, 69, received a mixed reaction after she was seen disembarking from the plane from California Thursday at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland in the black floral fishnet tights, black heeled booties, leather skirt and a black blazer.

“Madonna called and wants her trashy look back, Doc,” wrote a Twitter user.

