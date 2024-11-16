(The Center Square) – Billionaires Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will take over a new effort to make the government more efficient.
President-elect Donald Trump’s new “Department of Government Efficiency,” or DOGE, is a government efficiency effort that has turned a public spotlight onto government waste and duplication in a way not done for years.
While journalists and nonprofits have been writing about examples of government waste during that time, very little of it actually got much attention.
Musk created a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) account on X where he is asking followers for suggestions.
Aside from lopping off entire agencies, here are some examples of controversial federal spending that, based on Musk and Ramaswamy’s recent comments, could be in the line of fire for coming cuts:
Billions to maintain office buildings, many of which are empty as employees work from home.
$6 million for United States Agency for International Development to boost tourism in Egypt.
$400 million of taxpayer dollars for presidential campaigns.
$2.6 million in taxpayer dollars to fund a critical race theory program that trains students to promote CRT.
Millions to train school teachers in DEI.
Hundreds of millions of FEMA dollars for migrants.
Tens of millions per year for DEI at the Pentagon.
Nearly $32 million in COVID funding for luxury cars.
$1.2 million in taxpayer dollars to find evidence that racism is to blame for poor sleep in minority communities.
$426,250 for an app to encourage Latino men to exercise.
$28 million for camouflage uniforms that you can see.
Billions in improper payments of COVID funds to businesses.
$100 million for projects in wealthy Manhattan.
$1 million for the West Harlem “Environmental Justice Center.”
$50 million via “Environmental Justice” grant to anti-Israel group.
$3 billion overall for “Environmental Justice” grants to groups, many of which are accused of partisanship.
Part of New York’s $9 billion in federal COVID funding went to train staff in ‘culturally responsive sustaining instruction’ and ‘privilege’ and to recognize ‘equity warriors.’”
$200,000 spent by the Department of Defense on Starbucks espresso machines
Millions to study COVID “misinformation.”
