A disabled man recently lambasted school board members for including the handicap symbol on “equality” badges worn by teachers in support of LGBTQ+ ideology and the Black Lives Matter organization.
Public school employees in Fenton, Michigan found themselves at the center of controversy after creating “equality” staff badges, representing various victim and identity groups on the left. The badge contained the bisexual flag, the handicap symbol, the gender-fluid/pansexual colors, the pride flag, the lesbian flag, the Black Lives Matter fist, the symbol for gender equality, and more. It was meant to resemble badges created by the National Education Association, which created badges containing QR codes bringing students to sexually explicit and inappropriate websites.
Billy Vickers, a disabled Michigan resident, took issue with the handicap symbol being placed on a badge for progressive social justice.
“It was brought up in the last meeting that no one had an issue with the handicap symbol on the badge — well, unfortunately, I’m apparently going to be that guy,” Vickers began.
Billy Vickers has lived with a disability for 20 years and is a life coach and mentor at three different hospital systems in the state of Michigan. He also runs several support groups and is a member of advisory councils for disabled persons. “So yes . . . I am pretty confident [that] I will speak for the disability community,” Vickers stated.
“Our symbol is not just a thing you can use for your political agenda. As a conglomerate, I can say — we overwhelmingly do not support your ideology and values . . . we are not a victim mentality group that needs safe spaces, saving, or special treatment from anyone . . . please take my symbol off your political agenda.”
The room reacted with cheers and applause following Vicker’s speech. Several parents have, for weeks, been expressing their frustration with the school board’s decision to allow teachers to wear the badges while instructing young students. These parents have been met with hostility and disingenuous arguments from the Fenton Area Public Schools (FAPS) Superintendent, Heidie Ciesielski, who told them that banning the badges would restrict teachers’ First Amendment rights.
“An educator within FAPS told Turning Point USA that very few teachers in the district are standing alongside parents on the issue and are more concerned with indoctrinating students in their classrooms.”
The fact is that people recognize that most LGBTQ people are about as mentally handicapped as they come. Few are very happy with their lives let alone gay, and by defining themselves as queer, tells you up front they are far from normal,,,,and proud of it. Asking them to mentally design a workable society capable of reproducing itself, let alone working together to achieve reasonable goals is like asking a three-legged horse to win the Kentucky derby. Every time they seek to improve on the human design created by Providence, either through surgery or political arguments, all they create are damaged goods and smeared ditto copies of the real thing. When put into positions of teaching the underaged or uninformed, they have to use badges and protest signs in place of rational thought-out speech, to cover their lack of reasoning ability, being motivated by incumbered, prejudiced, handicapped minds. Their badges and protest signs are the equivalent of a Joe Biden cue card or speech cheat sheet, used to fool THE PEOPLE into thinking they are as astute as normal people, not the irrational Az toots they actually are. Unlike the real handicapped, theirs is both political and self-chosen.
Makes you wonder, WHO THOUGHT it was a good idea TO include it in the first place!
I’m waiting for some brave soul to do the same type of protestation at the Vatican for Catholics.
This Pope is going to have y’all in hijabs!