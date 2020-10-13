Republican Sen. Mitt Romney is calling on “leaders of all stripes” to “tone it down,” warning that the high-pitched, election-season rhetoric and attacks will lead to “dangerous action” from their followers.
The Utah senator calls out both President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a statement declaring that politics has “moved away from spirited debate to a vile, vituperative, hate-filled morass that is unbecoming of any free nation.” Romney cites Trump’s comments calling Sen. Kamala Harris, Democrat Joe Biden’s running mate, a “monster” and Pelosi “crazy,” among other things.
He charges that Democrats, too, “launch blistering attacks,” though he offers fewer examples: Only the moment Pelosi ripped up Trump’s State of the Union Speech and a recent video by Keith Olbermann, a progressive political and sports commentator, calling Trump a “terrorist.” And Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee, gives a pass to Biden, who he says “refuses to stoop as low as others.”
Romney has said previously he won’t be voting for Trump this fall, but has not said if he supports Biden for president. The moderate Republican has been a frequent critic of Trump and breaks with his party at times on key votes.
Romney goes on to warn that the “rabid attacks kindle the conspiracy mongers and the haters who take the small and predictable step from intemperate word to dangerous action,” adding that it’s “time to lower the heat.”
OK then Mitt. What are the political terms for monster and crazy?
The fact that Mitt is calling for “everyone” to tone it down means he’s only talking about Trump. He’s been attacked non-stop since he came down that escalator. He’s not the one who needs to tone things down.
Mitt’s reaction must indicate Trump’s attacks are landing, and he wants to open up some breathing room for Biden to have a slim chance. Not gonna happen. Nobody in Trump’s base wants him to tone it down. We want him to redouble his efforts and drain the swamp. I’m still waiting for Hillary to go behind bars.
The Left (including Mitt) accuse Trump of everything, no matter what.
If Hillary is still free and the Wall still needs work, they accuse Trump of making false campaign promises.
If Trump does exactly what he said he would do, he’s “literal Hitler”.
You know, because Hitler built a wall around Germany to keep everyone from immigrating there. He also lowered taxes, rejected socialism, and wanted everyone to keep their guns.
Oh wait no. People fled Germany, he raised taxes, embraced socialism, and took everyone’s guns. Just like modern Democrats. They sure like to say they hate Hitler but then they act just like him.
Maybe Romney is being threatened. Now it’s time to tone it down. There is a personal impact.
Who called who a c;lown on national T.V.? Or this guy’s a liar and, in school yard style, everybody knows it. Like your 3 degrees, Joe. Or full scholarship? Delaware State? If you though anybody would believe top of your class your really were dreaming. After the first time i saw you at the Bellevue Strafford in Philly I knew that wasn’t possible.
Romney is afraid that Patriots may defend themsleves against the ongoing communist insurgency, and attacks against the innocent…
Shut up Mitt…
The one thing that really caused me to grind my teeth while reading this article, was the term “moderate republican”. Romney is not only a dyed in the wool progressive, but has shown himself to be an HRC level poor looser. Should he seek reelection, it would only be proper to come on out as a democrat/communist.
This guy disgusts me more and more each day. I’m so glad he got defeated by President Obama because in a strange irony, President Obama was the best thing to ever happen to the conservative movement. It woke people up.
Unfortunately MItt, you have lost your way. No one is listening to you any longer because of your betrayal of your party. You should be saying all of this to the Democrats and the Main Stream Media who have attacked our President non stop since he starting running for President. If it weren’t for that, Trump would probably tone it down. But, unlike you, he is a fighter. He will stand up for himself and put all of these hateful Dems and media in their place. They deserve every bit of what they get.
Poor Mitt! I wonder if his CONSERVATIVE niece, Ronna, ever tries to straighten him out?