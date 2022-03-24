The deep state is real.

Its cast members are biased legacy media run by left-wing political activists that traffic propaganda campaigns like the debunked Russia collusion hoax manufactured by the Hillary Clinton campaign, with an assist from the FBI, to kneecap conservatives and Beltway outsiders like Donald Trump.

This corrupt cabal manufactures and leaks “fake news” stories duping the public to benefit the Democratic Party while ignoring real news stories like the New York Post’s accurate reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop in the run-up to the election. Add The New York Times that wrongfully dismissed the Post’s reporting on it but admitted just last week — 17 months after the election — the laptop and emails are real.

And last but certainly not least is Big Tech’s vast censorship of conservatives and any opinion or news story that strays from its preferred political narrative. They’ve all colluded to demolish dissent to tip elections in favor of the Democratic Party.

These are some of the chilling revelations Sen. Ron Johnson, ranking member for the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, told me during an exclusive interview on Wednesday.

“The laptop sounded like an odd story. So, we were doing our due diligence and reached out to the FBI. Now, they should’ve been forthright with us and told us what they knew about the laptop, but of course, they didn’t. Tony Bobulinski saw our report. He was pretty ticked off that the $5 million that was supposed to go into his joint venture that he was partnering with Hunter Biden all went to the Bidens, so that’s when he came forward.

“I’m fully aware of the complicity of the media here. … Special counsel John Durham now is investigating whether Russia hacked the DNC server. I’ve never been convinced of that. I’ve never seen evidence of it. The FBI never took possession of that server or did their own forensic analysis. … The Hillary Clinton campaign, through this massive political dirty trick (Russia collusion hoax) and the media’s complicity in it, interfered in our election far more than Russia or China ever could have hoped to have accomplished.

“You’ve got Google using search manipulation to direct votes to Democrats. The social media companies aren’t even close to impartial. They are the communication apparatus for the Democratic Party. Google does a lot more than censoring; they manipulate search according to Harvard Ph.D. Dr. Robert Epstein.”

I asked Johnson about Section 230. He said: “We should restructure or reform Section 230 to at least force the tech companies to reveal what their content moderation and censorship policies are and deplatform policies. When they don’t follow those policies give people cause of action to sue them.”

Johnson said: “I’ve been censored dramatically for bringing the truth to the American public as it relates to COVID, vaccine injuries and early treatment and all those types of things. … It’s a travesty.

“I’m disgusted with the deep state. … It’s pervasive. It’s very deep and populated by leftists. The intelligence operations they’ve run against me … They produced an intelligence document accusing Sen. Chuck Grassley and I falsely of soliciting and then disseminating Russian disinformation from this guy who we never even heard of. They got it classified and then leaked it to the media. So we had to wait weeks before we even got to see what the press was talking about. I’ve had other secure briefings set up — to set me up. The last one was an FBI briefing, a defensive briefing to supposedly warn me I was a target of Russian disinformation. I knew why they were having this defensive briefing; it’s to leak it to the media and say I was fully aware of it. It’s all BS.

“These federal intelligence agencies have lost credibility. They’ve lost their integrity. That’s what Christopher Wray’s primary objective was, to restore the credibility of the FBI; he did the exact opposite. He’s right there with them. Gina Haspel, the former head of the CIA. This is the deep state. The health care agencies. They’ve not been honest, transparent or forthright. They haven’t provided people with the information to make informed choices throughout COVID. … That’s why our Founders wanted to limit the scope of the federal government. That’s because when the government grows, your freedom recedes.”

He added: “Democrats have no interest in changing the status quo. They want to push censorship even further. They want to regulate speech. They want Congress to tell you what you can and can’t say during an election. This is the direction of the Democrats. They like tyranny and totalitarianism. They like a one-party state. That’s what they’ve been pushing. And of course, they already have pretty much a one-party news media.

“Now what we conservatives have going for us is we have talk radio. We have the truth, which is powerful. And we still have a free press with some honest journalists. But I do think, long-term, these Big Tech companies are slitting their throats because over time, they will lose roughly half their audience.”

Deservedly. Any company that censors opinion and news stories it dislikes, meddles in elections to sway the outcome, and bans elected officials from speaking should be broken up or boycotted once and for all.

