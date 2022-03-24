The deep state is real.
Its cast members are biased legacy media run by left-wing political activists that traffic propaganda campaigns like the debunked Russia collusion hoax manufactured by the Hillary Clinton campaign, with an assist from the FBI, to kneecap conservatives and Beltway outsiders like Donald Trump.
This corrupt cabal manufactures and leaks “fake news” stories duping the public to benefit the Democratic Party while ignoring real news stories like the New York Post’s accurate reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop in the run-up to the election. Add The New York Times that wrongfully dismissed the Post’s reporting on it but admitted just last week — 17 months after the election — the laptop and emails are real.
And last but certainly not least is Big Tech’s vast censorship of conservatives and any opinion or news story that strays from its preferred political narrative. They’ve all colluded to demolish dissent to tip elections in favor of the Democratic Party.
These are some of the chilling revelations Sen. Ron Johnson, ranking member for the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, told me during an exclusive interview on Wednesday.
“The laptop sounded like an odd story. So, we were doing our due diligence and reached out to the FBI. Now, they should’ve been forthright with us and told us what they knew about the laptop, but of course, they didn’t. Tony Bobulinski saw our report. He was pretty ticked off that the $5 million that was supposed to go into his joint venture that he was partnering with Hunter Biden all went to the Bidens, so that’s when he came forward.
“I’m fully aware of the complicity of the media here. … Special counsel John Durham now is investigating whether Russia hacked the DNC server. I’ve never been convinced of that. I’ve never seen evidence of it. The FBI never took possession of that server or did their own forensic analysis. … The Hillary Clinton campaign, through this massive political dirty trick (Russia collusion hoax) and the media’s complicity in it, interfered in our election far more than Russia or China ever could have hoped to have accomplished.
“You’ve got Google using search manipulation to direct votes to Democrats. The social media companies aren’t even close to impartial. They are the communication apparatus for the Democratic Party. Google does a lot more than censoring; they manipulate search according to Harvard Ph.D. Dr. Robert Epstein.”
I asked Johnson about Section 230. He said: “We should restructure or reform Section 230 to at least force the tech companies to reveal what their content moderation and censorship policies are and deplatform policies. When they don’t follow those policies give people cause of action to sue them.”
Johnson said: “I’ve been censored dramatically for bringing the truth to the American public as it relates to COVID, vaccine injuries and early treatment and all those types of things. … It’s a travesty.
“I’m disgusted with the deep state. … It’s pervasive. It’s very deep and populated by leftists. The intelligence operations they’ve run against me … They produced an intelligence document accusing Sen. Chuck Grassley and I falsely of soliciting and then disseminating Russian disinformation from this guy who we never even heard of. They got it classified and then leaked it to the media. So we had to wait weeks before we even got to see what the press was talking about. I’ve had other secure briefings set up — to set me up. The last one was an FBI briefing, a defensive briefing to supposedly warn me I was a target of Russian disinformation. I knew why they were having this defensive briefing; it’s to leak it to the media and say I was fully aware of it. It’s all BS.
“These federal intelligence agencies have lost credibility. They’ve lost their integrity. That’s what Christopher Wray’s primary objective was, to restore the credibility of the FBI; he did the exact opposite. He’s right there with them. Gina Haspel, the former head of the CIA. This is the deep state. The health care agencies. They’ve not been honest, transparent or forthright. They haven’t provided people with the information to make informed choices throughout COVID. … That’s why our Founders wanted to limit the scope of the federal government. That’s because when the government grows, your freedom recedes.”
He added: “Democrats have no interest in changing the status quo. They want to push censorship even further. They want to regulate speech. They want Congress to tell you what you can and can’t say during an election. This is the direction of the Democrats. They like tyranny and totalitarianism. They like a one-party state. That’s what they’ve been pushing. And of course, they already have pretty much a one-party news media.
“Now what we conservatives have going for us is we have talk radio. We have the truth, which is powerful. And we still have a free press with some honest journalists. But I do think, long-term, these Big Tech companies are slitting their throats because over time, they will lose roughly half their audience.”
Deservedly. Any company that censors opinion and news stories it dislikes, meddles in elections to sway the outcome, and bans elected officials from speaking should be broken up or boycotted once and for all.
We the PEOPLE either destroy this corrupt, treasonous, destructive Democrat Party
OR this corrupt, treasonous, destructive Democrat Party will destroy our country and our freedoms.
“This corrupt Democrat Party’s cabal manufactures and leaks “fake news” stories duping the public to benefit the Democratic Party while ignoring real news stories like the New York Post’s accurate reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop in the run-up to the election. Add The New York Times that wrongfully dismissed the Post’s reporting on it but admitted just last week — 17 months after the election — the laptop and emails are real.”
The deep state and Democrat connection to treachery culminated in the election of Joe Biden and the ensuing disaster after disaster! We saw the inability to make timely and informed decisions resulting in skyrocketing prices, shortage of goods an services, many essential, debacles in international relations the lie we have not seen for some time. To this is added the assaults on anyone who finds fault with the above or disagrees in priciple using thhe woke mob to do ttheir dirty work. Democrat controlled states have fared no better than the national government while Republican states did not suffer the severe damage. The country has seen this massive failure and needs to remedy it in the next election which people who will finally clean out the nest of vipers slithering through government.
1984’s Ministry of Truth, right there!
Personally I feel there is more polarization of the American public today than there was in 1861, although for entirely different reasons. Even though there will almost certainly be a sea change in the congressional elections this year (and probably in the presidential election in 2024), it seems there are much fewer voters in the “squishy middle” than anytime in my lifetime. In other words, the hard left is now the vast majority of the opposition to conservative ideals. The lines seem to be clearly drawn and whatever movement from one side to the other will happen in the next two national elections. After that it is going to be collectivists vs. the conservatives each with clearly defined agendas. The evidence of this is obvious when we observe so many of those who continue to support Biden’s initiatives even when it is clear he is damaging the country with his collectivist globalist initiatives and almost everything he does. Something is going to have to give if we are going to have a successful pluralistic society in the future. If not, an official division of the country seems inevitable.