America as the “shining city on a hill” is gone. It has been replaced by a country with a weaponized criminal justice system, a radicalized educational system, and a news media that is a mouthpiece for a tyrannical government.

It is difficult to be hopeful about America after twenty-six disastrous months of the Biden administration. All the progress of the previous administration has been reversed. Our country is no longer economically robust, energy independent or secure at our borders.

We face a border crisis, a crime crisis, an economic crisis, a banking crisis, an education crisis and are fighting a proxy war against Russia. To make matters worse, a “woke” leftist agenda has become dominant at our nation’s top corporations, universities, government agencies and media outlets.

At the forefront of this destruction has been the most radical presidential administration in American history. The Biden administration has weaponized the Department of Justice to attack its political enemies, including parents, pro-life activists, and supporters of President Donald Trump who participated in the January 6, 2021, protests in Washington D.C.

While plenty of Americans have been targeted by “blue state” prosecutors and Democrats in the Department of Justice, the individual who has received the most abuse is former President Trump.

In fact, the former president has been besieged from the day he descended the “golden escalator” at Trump Tower and announced his presidential campaign. What followed was an unrelenting assault on Trump including almost universally negative media coverage, the coordinated release of the “Access Hollywood” tape and actual government spying on his campaign.

Although the phony “Steele dossier” was funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, it was used to grant “FISA” warrants to surveil Carter Page, a Trump foreign policy advisor.

The mistreatment did not stop after Trump’s 2016 victory. His National Security Advisor, Lt. General Michael Flynn, was the target of an FBI sting operation and was forced to resign. The charges of “Russian collusion” led to the establishment of a Special Counsel, former FBI Director Robert Mueller.

Despite the efforts of 18 Democrat prosecutors and a $32 million investigation no “Russian collusion” or obstruction of justice was proven.

Even though the Mueller investigation was a major waste of resources, deranged Democrats continued. The next obsession was the first impeachment of President Trump over a “perfect” phone call to Ukrainian President Zelensky. Trump was trying to determine details about the corrupt relationship between the Biden family and Ukraine. The result was his impeachment and eventual acquittal.

Soon thereafter, COVID-19 struck, compliments of communist China, which led into the highly disputed 2020 election.

Recent polls show that 61% of Republicans believe that Joe Biden was not legitimately elected President of the United States. The following January 6th, millions of Americans held that view, including the large crowd of Trump supporters who gathered in Washington D.C. to protest. This led to the unprecedented second impeachment and acquittal of President Trump.

The demonstrators were not trying to overthrow the government, but to protest what they believed was a stolen election. The congressional committee that investigated the so-called “insurrection” was incredibly biased and partisan. Their target, not surprisingly, was President Trump.

Recently, new video footage has been shown to the American people which paint a different picture of what happened. Many of the protesters were not violent and were praising police officers and following their instructions.

Their next abusive tactic occurred last August. As President Trump was planning his 2024 campaign for the White House, FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago home and conducted a ten-hour search. While Trump’s attorneys were forced to wait outside, agents rummaged through his home, including his wife’s closet and his son’s bedroom.

Interestingly, classified documents were also found at the office and home of Joe Biden, but there was no FBI raid. In Biden’s case, everything was handled differently by the Department of Justice. The search was scheduled with Biden’s attorneys and conducted in an orderly manner.

In November, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith to investigate the classified documents recovered in the Trump raid and his involvement in the January 6th protests. According to reports, Smith has been aggressively spearheading this ongoing investigation.

As that probe continues, Trump is also being investigated by a Fulton County, Georgia Grand Jury for supposed efforts to pressure state officials to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The latest outrage involves an investigation in New York City that will reportedly lead to the President’s arrest this week. The District Attorney is resurrecting an old charge that President Trump improperly reported the payment of “hush money” to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged tryst between them. Trump denies the affair and calls the entire case “and old and fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors!) fairytale.”

The vicious political persecution of Trump is akin to what occurs in “banana republics.” No longer is our country too advanced for such shenanigans to occur here. With partisan Democrats prosecuting in “blue states” and in the Department of Justice, there is an ongoing, ruthless campaign to obliterate Trump politically.

Their goals are not only to destroy Trump, but also to destroy what he represents, the “America First” agenda. The political establishment and Deep State do not want the needs of Americans at the forefront. Instead, their priorities include international affairs, global wars, and funding for the military industrial complex.

While our country suffers economically and has an open border, the political establishment is concentrated on the Ukrainian war, climate change and other issues of little importance to most Americans.

Trump jeopardizes the financial interests of his political enemies by focusing on the real desires of Americans. Instead of spending $6.5 trillion on unwinnable foreign wars, Trump wants Americans to prosper economically.

His “America First” agenda threatens very powerful interests. Thus, he has become the first American President to endure government surveillance, two impeachments, an FBI raid, and a presumed arrest. The banana republic has arrived.

