President Biden recently expressed support for “gender affirming” medical treatment for transgender minors, which pressures medical professionals to affirm and not question a child’s gender identity. But 18-year-old Chloe Cole, who was born female and transitioned to male as a young teen before “detransitioning,” thinks Biden’s stance could lead more young people down the road toward irreversible medical treatments.
“What Biden was saying is dangerous,” Cole warned. “He’s trying to advocate for further experimentation on children.”
The California teen, who began identifying as a boy at age 12, started puberty blockers and testosterone treatment at 13, and had an elective double mastectomy at 15 to masculinize her chest. By 16, she regretted the surgeries, which she says were spurred by insecurities about her appearance and the influence of social media rather than gender dysphoria.
An 18-year-old woman is rapidly becoming one of the most powerful voices against transitioning children at a moment in which most politicians and media outlets lack the courage to speak out.
Chloe Cole is a self-described “former trans kid” who de-transitioned after undergoing years of puberty blockers and an irreversible double mastectomy at the age of 15.
Cole is now traveling across the country to share her story and raise the alarm about gender transition procedures on children, a growing trend she calls “child abuse” and “medical experimentation.”
“I’m planning to keep doing this until it stops,” Cole told CNA Wednesday in an interview.
The President should have an interview Chloe before he makes any more pronouncements, I doubt he will because his handlers won’t let him!
I don’t know that she can win a suit against the doctors. Her parents had the legal right to control what happened to her. The girl had no rights. She had the expectation that her parents would act in her best interest and they failed her. The people responsible for this first and foremost are her parents. I hope she sues them for every cent they will ever have. They should be locked up for the rest of their cruel miserable lives.