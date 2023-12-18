FT. DODGE, IOWA—The polls won’t determine the outcome of the GOP’s Iowa Caucus. Only the voters will.

That’s what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told a crowd of about 50 supporters and curious voters who gathered at Olde Boston’s Restaurant & Pub in Ft. Dodge, Iowa, on Dec. 16 as the Republican began his current Iowa swing, which is scheduled to last through Dec. 21.

“The media wants to act like you guys don’t even matter,” Mr. DeSantis said. “I’ve looked at polls and past Iowa caucuses, and they never come out right.”

Mr. DeSantis, who, according to the latest poll out of Iowa, is a distant second behind former President Donald Trump, said there are numerous cases of candidates who came on strong right before the caucus day.

“Maybe I’m just old fashioned, but I think people actually decide these things,” Mr. DeSantis said. “I don’t think pundits decide … so I think you guys should be determined to make your voice heard.”

Mr. DeSantis, who’s campaigned and spent heavily in Iowa, having visited all 99 counties in the Hawkeye State, told the crowd he believes the media and the Democratic Party want President Trump to win the Republican Party’s nomination because it “would make things easier for them next year in November.”

He argued the media and others do not want to see him succeed because he’d be the strongest Republican candidate in a general election. More than $30 million, he said, has been spent on negative messaging against him.

“People know I will upset the applecart in D.C.,” DeSantis said. “I’ll be a change agent. I’m not just going to talk, I’m actually going to deliver.”

One attendee, Ed Touney from Ft. Dodge, said he would be supporting Mr. DeSantis at his caucus because he “delivers.” As for the polling, Mr. Touney, who said he’s participated in Iowa caucuses for more than 30 years, said he doesn’t believe the polls are accurate anymore.

“The polling is weak. Things have changed, times have changed,” Mr. Touney said in an interview with The Epoch Times. “Nobody has a landline anymore.

“They connect with 1 percent of calls. That’s crazy. I think it’s a flawed system right now.”

Addressing Criticism

In an impromptu press event after his remarks, Mr. DeSantis fielded a question from The Epoch Times about how he would respond to criticism that he is spending too much time in Iowa and not enough time in Florida.

Mr. DeSantis defended his record in Florida, saying he has a “laundry list” of achievements in the Sunshine State since he announced his presidential campaign in May.

He referred to recent state legislation concerning Iran, property insurance, scholarships, hurricane relief, rural infrastructure, and other accomplishments in the past six months.

“I would say that, as 2023 comes to an end, there’s never been a year in the history of Florida where more has been accomplished,” Mr. DeSantis said. “That’s part of the reason why we’re getting support in Iowa, because people see … we need leadership and results.”

Mr. DeSantis said that when he’s in Iowa, people question him about his role in Florida, and that when he’s in Florida, he gets hit over national political issues. As for his current campaign in Iowa, he said he’s “happy to be here.”

“We’ve got a great organization, we’ve got so many people that have already committed for us, I think we have more than anyone has ever had at this point,” Mr. DeSantis said. “We’re driving more. We flipped a bunch of people here today.”

Mr. DeSantis said he’s willing to answer tough questions and speak with regular Iowans. That, he said he believes, resonates with voters.

“Not every candidate is willing to go and debate in Iowa,” Mr. DeSantis said. “I think that’s going to be a factor in whether they choose to vote and who they choose to vote for when they caucus.”

Domestic and Foreign Policy

Mr. DeSantis spoke for about 20 minutes in a campaign speech where he touted his accomplishments in Florida and his desire to deliver on his promises. He touched on domestic and international issues, reiterating his agenda if elected president.

The candidate promised to remove political offices from Washington and send offices back to the states. He said he would tighten border security to stem the flow of illegal immigrants and narcotics coming from Latin America and beyond, and he vowed to use lethal force against Mexican drug cartels if necessary.

Internationally, he said America needs to project strength and curb the ambitions of the Chinese Communist Party in the Pacific and beyond. He said the answer is to build up the U.S. military, stand by America’s allies, and prevent further conflict by projecting military strength around the world.

Along with that, the candidate took informed questions on agriculture, energy policy, the national debt, eminent domain, and homelessness, as well as his thoughts on Taiwan, the Russia–Ukraine conflict, and Israel’s war against the Hamas terrorist group.

One attendee, Larry Brown of Ft. Dodge, Iowa, who had asked Mr. DeSantis about his military ambitions and ties to defense contractors and lobbyists, said he is still considering which candidate will have America’s best interests at heart.

“I’m going to go for somebody that has common sense and that isn’t going to go based off money or lobbyist groups,” Mr. Brown told The Epoch Times.

The Republican Party of Iowa’s caucuses will be held on the evening of Jan. 15, 2024.