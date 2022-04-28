TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — LGBTQ rights advocates called Tuesday for a Kansas state lawmaker to be formally censured after she publicly said she didn’t want to share the women’s restrooms at the Statehouse with a transgender colleague.The Kansas House’s top Republican called GOP state Rep. Cheryl Helmer’s comments “unfortunate” and Democrats condemned them. The state’s leading LGBTQ rights lobbyist saw “a new level of toxic bigotry” in Helmer’s emailed remarks to a University of Kansas student and subsequent interviews about Democratic state Rep. Stephanie Byers.
The furor over Helmer’s remarks shadowed GOP lawmakers’ attempt to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a bill that would ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s K-12 and college sports.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Please keep in mind that this is a mainstream media story. The source of the story is in the dateline. We publish it for the purpose of informing our readers and providing an opportunity to discuss it. The pronouns in the story are the work of the writer. What is GOPUSA? Read our About Us page to find out.
“We know this has been going on in offices, and back rooms and conversations since the day I was elected,” Byers said Tuesday. “The shocking part is that it came out, that someone actually said it.”
Helmer stood firmly by her comments while defending a bill she co-sponsored that would make it a felony for doctors to provide hormones or do gender transition surgery for children under 18. She also said she worried about the safety of young children who visit the Statehouse and decried what she called an “in your face” approach to promoting transgender rights from Byers, the state’s first elected transgender lawmaker.
The 70-year-old Republican lawmaker also said she tried to make a point when she mistakenly entered a men’s restroom in the House in early 2021. The men, she said, were surprised and upset, so she asked them how they would like it if a woman regularly used their restroom. Pressed on the issue Monday evening, she said parents shouldn’t be allowed to “change” their child’s gender.
“You can’t lop a penis off and then expect, you know, a little boy to now live his life,” she said. “He’ll be in regret for the rest of his life.”
Supporters of the bill on transgender athletes have said they want to preserve fair competition and are not attacking transgender girls and women. LGBTQ rights advocates said Helmer’s comments prove anti-trans bigotry is behind the measure.
The Kansas Senate voted 28-10 on Tuesday to override Kelly’s veto of the transgender athletes bill. A House vote will follow, but it wasn’t likely this week.
Republicans in at least 15 states have enacted bans on transgender athletes, and several have outlawed gender-affirming medical care for children. In Michigan, a conservative state senator accused a Democratic colleague of wanting to “groom” and “sexualize” young children, prompting a response that went viral on social media.
Helmer is a retired Wichita school counselor and nursing instructor, a conservative Republican elected in 2018 to represent a district south of the state’s largest city. She participates in rodeo barrel racing and has a sign in her office that says, “My horse is smarter than your honor student.”
Byers, 59, is a retired Wichita high school music teacher and band director who was elected to the House in 2020.
In her email Sunday to 25-year-old University of Kansas graduate student Brenan Riffel, Helmer wrote: “Now, personally I do not appreciate the huge transgender female who is now in our restrooms in the Capitol.” Riffel, who describes themself as trans-feminine and uses the pronouns they/them, released the email to the Kansas Reflector, a nonprofit news provider.
Tom Witt, executive director of Equality Kansas, called on the Kansas House to censure Helmer, something that would take a formal complaint from another lawmaker and a two-thirds majority vote.
“It is a new level of toxic bigotry that I have not seen in this building before,” Witt said.
Equality Kansas later sent a letter to House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., a Kansas City-area Republican, demanding that Helmer be punished. The speaker can strip a House member of committee assignments, but Ryckman noted that committees no longer are meeting for the year.
Ryckman said that if another lawmakers files a complaint, the House will form a committee to investigate, adding, “She will be held accountable by her constituents.
Byers said several lawmakers have moved away from her in the elevator, and that the Kansas Republican Party’s last platform, drafted in 2018, declares that, “We believe God created two genders, male and female.”
In her email to Riffel, Helmer wrote, “A doctor can inject meds and dilute but cannot destroy what God has done in the perfection of the HUMAN BEING.”
Riffel said in an interview that they weren’t surprised by Helmer’s response, “considering what it would take” to sponsor the bill banning gender-affirming care for trans youth.
“The rhetoric against the LGBTQ community has been the same for years, that we’re a threat to society; we’re going to hurt people,” said Riffel. “I just want to go about and just be myself.”
Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Bigotry is not necessarily always a bad thing.
One need not tolerate or accept every belief or action of another.
It is better to be condemned for standing up for one’s morals and values.
Than to be on their knees bowing down for the crumbs and the whims of the corrupt and immoral Liberal Democrats.
Note the Laws of God. The 10 Commandments and the Holy Bible.
Note that the demonic Democrat Party supports, encourages, promotes and protects everything that God has condemned.
To fully advance the Demonic, Socialist Democrat Party’s destructive agenda – dividing our citizens with hate and promote; rioting, burning, looting, open borders, gun control, radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBTQ lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, transgender, “gay marriage” and the like, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with our Constitution, GOD, common sense, morality, Christian values and free religious exercise altogether.
Under the guise of “anti-discrimination.”
No bigotry just common sense. Women don’t want to be in a situation that can go sideways when a is around.
Any ID 10 T can figure that one out.
Ya got a thang between your legs use the Men’s room and if you don’t use the Women’s room. Simple end of story and the LGBTQxyz community just needs to quit being the mouse that roared. Get over it. Besides for centuries you have endured and obviously are still here today. So where is the purge of you kind except in your mind???
Rep. Cheryl Helmer, stick to your guns as you are quite sane and correct in what you feel.
Part 1—“The Kansas House’s top Republican called GOP state Rep. Cheryl Helmer’s comments “unfortunate” and Democrats condemned them. The state’s leading LGBTQ rights lobbyist saw “a new level of toxic bigotry” in Helmer’s emailed remarks to a University of Kansas student and subsequent interviews about Democratic state Rep. Stephanie Byers.”
So, Liz Warren—along with other Leftists—is so concerned that Twitter, under Elon Musk, is going to go totally left-field and censor speech that would be considered unacceptable. And, what is happening with this Kansas lawmaker??
You Democrats have tunnel vision of the worst sort. You engage in censorship of free speech that you don’t want to tolerate and you try to make such speech out to be the worst crime against humanity. But when you think it might backfire, you assume a totally different view. The principles, ethics, morality, values, and codes we live by in this country are to be applicable to all—there are no special exceptions for special interests. They are for the common good to protect all people. The only interest that should be considered is what is in the best interest for the whole country.
Part 2—“The rhetoric against the LGBTQ community has been the same for years, that we’re a threat to society; we’re going to hurt people,” said Riffel. “I just want to go about and just be myself.” Well, Riffel, that may be the way you look at it, but the militant, in-your-face activists whose ambition in Life is to shove it down everybody else’s throat don’t see it that way. And whether or not you adopt their practice, you do adopt their sentiment. If you want to go about your life as a transgender—go for it. Upsetting societal norms is not necessary to achieve that. You become upset at what you feel is hatred towards transgenders, but there is no problem directing hatred towards those who do not approve of the lifestyle.
The LGBTQ community needs to understand that their lifestyle does not need to be incorporated into public life and acceptance. You want it in your private live—fine—keep it there and stop making public nuisances of yourselves.
There is definitely bigotry on the loose here. It is directed against God and His perfect plan for our lives.