In yet another random act of federalism out of the Sunshine State, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed several education reform bills to expand civic lessons, ban “intellectually oppressive” environments and teach students that communism is evil.

“Why would somebody flee across shark infested waters, say leaving from Cuba, to come to southern Florida? Why would somebody leave a place like Vietnam? Why would people leave these countries and risk their [lives] to be able to come here?” DeSantis said. “It’s important that students understand that.”

In a tweet, DeSantis urged that the civics curriculum will celebrate patriotism.

“FL students will learn about patriots who come to America after fleeing communist regimes. Our students will learn from an integrated civic education curriculum that compares our rights & freedoms to places where they don’t exist like China and North Korea.”

One of the bills seeks to protect free speech at state universities by banning schools from censoring ideas and opinions “they may find uncomfortable, unwelcome, disagreeable, or offensive,” per Just the News.

“It used to be thought that a university campus was a place where you’d be exposed to a lot of different ideas. Unfortunately now, the norm is really these are more intellectually repressive environments,” DeSantis said. “You have orthodoxies that are promoted and other viewpoints are shunned, or even suppressed. We don’t want that in Florida.”

