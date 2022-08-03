When asked to join the talk show “The View,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declined outright, his press office citing numerous instances where DeSantis has been insulted and slandered by View hosts.
“Thanks for the invite,” writes Deputy Press Secretary Bryan Griffin. “I understand that you are sending this request on behalf of your team.”
“But are the hosts of the View really interested in hearing from Governor DeSantis about all of the important work he is doing on behalf of Floridians to protect their health and livelihoods, to stand up for parents and children, and to defend freedom?” He asked, noting that the hosts have taken a public disliking to the governor and his initiatives.
“Which of the below statements from the hosts of the View do you recommend our team consider when deciding if the interview will be a genuine pursuit of the truth? Or worth the time?” He asked, before listing some remarkable statements from the team that seeks his presence on its ABC show.
“Joy Behar, August 2021: ‘You’re just short of calling [Governor DeSantis] a negligent, homicidal sociopath, because that’s what he is.’ She added: ‘What is he doing? He’s risking the lives of children, children’s parents, their grandparents, anyone they may come into contact with, so he can appeal to his white supremacist base, so he can continue in his career and get reelected.’
“Sunny Hostin, June 2022: ‘Death-Santis… I think he’s a fascist and a bigot.’
“Ana Navarro, April 2022 (on Governor DeSantis’s policies): ‘It’s anti-Black, it’s anti-gay, it’s anti-LGBTQ+ community. And for some reason, the Republican base responds to it.” And ‘It’s anti-American. It’s what happens in Venezuela. It’s what happens in Nicaragua.’
“Sunny Hostin, February 2022 (on Governor DeSantis’s policies): ‘It started with CRT. Let’s remember that — and those are anti-history laws, anti-Black history laws, really,” she said. “If you start coming after Black people, what comes next, right? Of course the LGBTQ+ community, and then women, and then other marginalized groups.’
“We will pass on this offer,” Griffin states in conclusion. “Also please note – we don’t coordinate appearances or events of a political nature from the official office. Our role is to serve the people of Florida. Thank you.”
“Every legacy media outlet wants to interview Governor DeSantis, because his popularity draws ratings and clicks,” Press Secretary Christina Pushaw told The Post Millennial when asked about the governor’s declination. “But the governor has been very clear about his opinion of the liberal corporate media. He will not assist failing legacy media outlets in growing an audience for their smear pieces and biased reporting that is laden with contempt for everyday Americans.”
DeSantis, who is wildly popular in his state, and has achieved national popularity among parents who appreciate his dedication to parental rights and American families, has been widely slammed by legacy media outlets that seek to reduce that popularity to partisan propaganda.
The View recently came under fire for completely mischaracterizing the Student Action Summit, hosted by Turning Point USA, declaring that the event welcomed racist demonstrators, when what actually happened was that TPUSA forced the demonstrators away from their event. The View apologized for their fabrications.
This article was originally published at The Post Millennial, a part of the Human Events Media Group.
Governor DeSantis definitely tell them to, GFY! Basically their a bunch of left-wing communist idiots, that call themselves ” Progressives”
YOU Couldn’t pay me to go on that show.
Good call by DeSantis ! Why would any normal person want to appear on a show that is so radical left wing? He doesn’t need anything from them.
He should go on the show,,,,and announce his candidacy for President, and watch as the women have to duct tape their heads to keep them fom exploding.
I wouldn’t go either if I was him. Seeing that bunch on TV is one thing…
Seeing them in person would give me nightmares for the rest of my life.
You’ll never find a bigger bunch of no talent, blatantly biased scare-crows.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is wise enough to not step in the treasonous liberal Democrats trap.
The socialist Democrat Party wins most of their followers because they are ill-informed and/or low intellect.
Democrat’s propaganda or narrative works on an emotional level, not on the intellect level.
The Democrat Party supporters are mentally subjective, how they Want or Feel Facts, Truth and reality should be,
Not Objective, how Facts, Truth and reality are.
Subjective fools believe their own lies.
Delusional Democrats feel that if a man identifies with being a woman,
then to them He is a woman. 🙄
You just KNOW, they would have done all they could, to ‘Gotcha’ him..
Bravo Gov. DeSantis; they aren’t worth your time….
Why would any self-respecting Conservative want to appear on that show? Granted, there are things they need to hear if they would stop talking over each other and listen, but that ain’t gonna happen.
It hasn’t been “The View” since before Barbra Walters retired.
It’s more like “The Askew”, with their leftist, twisted logic, denouncing so-called hate and racism with the most racist and hateful rhetoric broadcasted outside of CNN or MSNBC!
And the overt lying? An honest fact checker could work full time just on checking that show for all the blunders, misspeaks, and the who are you kidding, straight up lies!
Anyone who avoids that show gains intelligence points, anyone who watches has to feel their intelligence dropping so many points for every minute they subject themselves to it.
And as for their devoted followers, well, as they say in the South, “Bless their hearts.”