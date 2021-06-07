A Denver school-board member is facing allegations that he sexually assaulted 62 students — nearly all of them undocumented immigrants, according to a report.

Tay Anderson, 22, who has staunchly denied the accusations, announced this weekend that he would step away from his board duties pending an independent investigation.

Denver parent Mary-Katherine Fleming, who works with sex-crime victims, had told state legislators last week that 62 students confided in her that Anderson subjected them to a range of unwanted sex acts ranging from forcible touching to “violent” rape. His youngest reported alleged victim was 14.

– Read more at the New York Post

Democrats silent on sexual assault allegations involving 62 children

On Monday, national media reported an explosive story in Colorado. A prominent Black Lives Matter activist, socialist, and Denver Public Schools board member, Tay Anderson, stepped back “from everyday board functions” while an independent investigation looks into startling allegations that he sexually abused 62 current and former students.

The alleged assaults range from unwanted touching to “violent rape” of students as young as 14 years old. Sixty-one of these students are purportedly illegal immigrants or recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The new allegations come two months after the group BLM5280, and past associates of Anderson’s at the (now-defunct) youth-led gun-control group Never Again Colorado accused him of past sexual assault and harassment.

Read more at the Washington Examiner