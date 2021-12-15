A Colorado elementary school recently planned a racially-segregated “families of color playground night” in the name of diversity and inclusivity.

Chris Rufo, a journalist who has lead the charge against critical race theory, first shared a sign outside of Centennial Elementary School promoting the event.

