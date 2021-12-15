A Colorado elementary school recently planned a racially-segregated “families of color playground night” in the name of diversity and inclusivity.
Chris Rufo, a journalist who has lead the charge against critical race theory, first shared a sign outside of Centennial Elementary School promoting the event.
– Read more at National Review
Denver Public Schools now promoting racially-segregated playtime—for "equity." pic.twitter.com/QO5XZXHfcX
— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 14, 2021
The "Families of Color Playground Night"—a form of state-sanctioned racial discrimination—is a monthly activity at Centennial Elementary. pic.twitter.com/nagCE5g0sb
— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 14, 2021
From "separate but equal" to "separate but equitable." pic.twitter.com/NcUVqXe0Du
— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 14, 2021
Fox News has more about the district’s equity plan and claim to inclusiveness – Click
And white people are being called racists…..
Makes me laugh but have to be real careful now as we may become the second class citizens.
got news for ya Mike… white people …ARE… the minority of the world.
Looking like Life imitating Art.
It looks like the US is purposefully heading in the direction of at least two movies. The first, “Idiocracy”, with Luke Wilson, about a future US that has a population so dumbed down that when Wilson wakes up from a forgotten test in hibernation, he finds his average blue collar education make his the smartest man alive. The second, “White Man’s Burden”, starring John Travolta and Harry Belafonte. A story about “…an alternative America where African-Americans and White Americans have reversed cultural roles.”
Any of this sounding familiar to current events.
The Government seems intent on making our next generations the least educated, so dumber, so potentially more pliable and easier to manipulate, even as they’ve been (especially the Dems, who themselves have a number of members who qualify for their definition of “White Privileged”) actively working toward making non-people of color second class citizens to even illegal aliens, despite their natural citizenship and taxpayer status.
When the Dino-Dems retire or die off, the Country they leave behind threatens to be a dystopia never truly imagined could really happen.
In many ways, we already ARE SECOND class citizens!
A) There is NO affirmative action for us.. EVERY “minority” though does have one.
B) Hate crime laws Do NOT APPLY TO US, when WE are the victims.
C) Whites can be labeled racists, EVEN FOR NOT DOING ANYTHING, and WOE betide you if you TRY TO defend yourselves to the ‘mob’. BUT EVEN WHEN blacks flat out do things like say “KILL dat cracker”, while curb stomping whites, THEY ARE NEVER EVER called racist.
***? I hope no one actually shows up for this.
Oddly enough, some, if not many Colleges are having segregated functions including graduations… Crazy stuff.
obama brought us back to the 1950’s.
AND if you note, ALL those high school/college ‘segregated graduations’ ARE ONLY FOR POC.
So what is this? Jim Crow 3.0?
HOW, exactly, does EXCLUDING other races, promote “inclusivity”?
Hell, we might as well tear down all the statues and street signs dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. – since modern day Liberals don’t seem to care for what HE preached!
To HELL with the Civil Rights movement… Let’s just go back to the days of Segregation!
OMLY IF it includes removing THEIR RIGHT TO VOTE!
So… what night is white family night?
ggfilthy:
Oh No, can’t have a racially-segregated “White families playground night” in the name of diversity and inclusivity.
This would be racist and there would be racially-segregated “families of color rioting, burning and looting in the name of diversity and inclusivity.
White family night.. RHHHHHHHHHEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE.. How dare you suggest such a thing you white supremacist.. RHHHHHHEEEEEEEEE!
This sort of thing is hardly surprising, considering the pathological obsession with race among “anti-racists”.
Last I heard white is a color, too.
NOT to the left, its not!
In the light spectrum, white is the blending of all colors.
And just for an interesting tidbit, if you ever read or watched the, I think it was a PBS series based on the book called “The Story of English.” As it turns out, English is the melting pot language that has borrowed heavily from all the languages on the Planet. So in the US, America was not only the melting pot society, we spoke the melting pot language.
Years ago I got into a discussion with a friend who was a casual religious study (not an actual scholar, but studious none the less), when we were discussing “The Story of English”, and I proposed that it could be said that after the fall of the Tower of Babel, and the seven tribes went out across the world with their different languages, that the English language came along, recombining all the different languages into a new universal language, that one might even be able to argue could have been the original language before the Tower’s fall, which was said to be the language of God. So, English is God’s language.
It was outrageous, but it was an interesting argument, and I was in rare form making arguments that had my friend’s head spinning. I only wish I could have recorded it just to see his face again when he basically went, “Hmm, do you really think so..?”
and in Colorado??? geez, what a fumess. if “these” people don’t like it here get the.. out of here.. their irrelevant to any of the history making of this country. I could give a ra’s what they think and anything they promote can siutarse….
Now tell me who are the racist who are dividing our country who want to continue living in the past
You see the democratic liberals believe the families of color are of lesser intelligence therefore if you segregate them from the white race you can persuade more easily to keep the liberals in charge. So sad that America has become divided and it is 100% the fault of the democratic party. Nice job you bunch of racists bigots.