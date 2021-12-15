A Colorado elementary school recently planned a racially-segregated “families of color playground night” in the name of diversity and inclusivity.

Chris Rufo, a journalist who has lead the charge against critical race theory, first shared a sign outside of Centennial Elementary School promoting the event.

Denver Public Schools now promoting racially-segregated playtime—for "equity." pic.twitter.com/QO5XZXHfcX — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 14, 2021

The "Families of Color Playground Night"—a form of state-sanctioned racial discrimination—is a monthly activity at Centennial Elementary. pic.twitter.com/nagCE5g0sb — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 14, 2021

From "separate but equal" to "separate but equitable." pic.twitter.com/NcUVqXe0Du — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 14, 2021

