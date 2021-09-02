Former House Republican Caucus Chair Liz Cheney on Thursday was appointed to serve as the vice chair of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, vowing to “assure” the panel conducts a “non-partisan, professional, and thorough investigation.”

Committee Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., tapped Cheney, R-Wyo., who he said has “demonstrated again and again her commitment to getting answers about January 6th, ensuring accountability, and doing whatever it takes to protect democracy for the American people.”

“Her leadership and insights have shaped the early work of the Select Committee and this appointment underscores the bipartisan nature of this effort,” Thompson said.

Freedom Caucus Wants to Boot Reps. Kinzinger, Liz Cheney Out of GOP

House Freedom Caucus Leader Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., is sending a letter to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to remove both Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from the Republican Conference for their roles on the Jan. 6 Select Committee.

Biggs drafted a letter, CNN reported Wednesday, to McCarthy calling for Kinzinger and Cheney’s removal because of their role in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s orchestrate investigation of the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“This proposal is not because of a policy or political difference, but because some members have chosen to work with the Democrats to investigate and potentially remove Republican members from the House,” the letter says, according to a draft copy obtained by CNN.

