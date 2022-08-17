After vowing to shutter pro-life pregnancy centers, abortion-defending U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is continuing her unhinged political attack on the pro-life movement, this time by claiming abortion-banning states are banning other medical procedures, too.
After suggesting that pregnancy centers lie to women about their pro-life beliefs, and co-sponsoring a federal bill to punish them, Warren is now claiming women who are suffering miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies are not receiving emergency hospital care because of abortion laws.
According to a LifeNews article about Warren, the Massachusetts senator says she is investigating reports women are being denied medical care in abortion-banning states, but the article points out her supposed investigation is only seeking information from abortion-supporting medical groups, such as Physicians for Reproductive Health.
“There is no doubt,” Warren said in a statement that is doubtfully true, “that the blame for such tragedies lays squarely at the feet of extremist Republican state legislators who are willing to risk the lives and safety of women in their pursuit of a rightwing, misogynistic, and out-of-touch agenda.”
Responding to Warren’s claims, Carol Tobias of the National Right to Life Committee tells AFN the senator’s warning is falling far short of the truth.
“Every single state in the country,” Tobias says, “has in their law that treating an ectopic pregnancy, or a miscarriage, is not an abortion.”
Even for a politician, Warren’s history of telling the truth is flimsy. She untruthfully claimed for decades she is Native American, which she used to advance in academia. She also claimed she was fired from a school-teaching job for being pregnant. She actually quit even though the school had extended her contract.
Just last week, Sen. Warren recounted a questionable story from her 2020 presidential campaign: Democratic voters confided in her, she told ABC News, they would have supported her if she was a man.
Earlier this summer, Sen. Warren told the news media that Boston-area pregnancy centers deceive women about the services they provide. A review of their websites by AFN showed they openly state they oppose abortion but offer confidential counseling, pregnancy tests and ultrasounds.
According to the LifeNews story, pro-life researchers have reviewed state abortion laws and found “explicit exceptions” for medical treatments, meaning Warren’s claims are dubious at best.
“I’ve never needed to perform an elective abortion,” pro-life physician Dr. Christiana Francis, told LifeNews, “and yet I’ve been able to take care of women with ectopic pregnancies and miscarriages throughout my career.”
“A pro-life law that protects unborn children is not going to or should not be endangering her life in any way,” Tobias tells AFN, “because every single law on the books has an exception for life of the mother.”
—-
Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.
Massachusetts voters need to vacuum this political pimple out of the senate faster than a quickie D &C on a Democrat family planning abortionist table. If they sold her body parts all that could be created would be a faux American Indian version of a Frankenstein monster. She is neither American Pro-Life but an amateur AT LIFE, unworthy to be trusted with the life-giving tenets of American democracy in action, which when she is confronted with it, just reverts to the same socialist frame of minds that gave Germany and Soviet Russia the death and work camps that aborted political dissenters by the bushelful, whose adult innocence could not be tolerated just as this fiend Warren cannot tolerate the innocent idea that there is a God and its not her. She is the personification of the secular liberal tragedy that has befallen the souls of a once innocent nation and people, now beguiled by the Democrat party determined to embrace and lead this nation by the darkness of our worst passions for pleasure and personal reward.
Unfortunately, i don’t think the voters IN Mass, are smart enough to realize they need to vote her out…
Hell, last i looked they’ve voted to KEEP HER .. That should tell you all you need to know about voters in Mass.
This woman is an obnoxious nuisance.
Yes, she is a nuisance. And so very annoying. And ever so infuriating.
Because she is also becoming more and more politically and mentally unhinged, so deep in her progressive socialist dogma her grasp on reality must be seriously brought into question.
But what do you expect from someone who forged her career based on a fundamental lie about her own genetic heritage? Who, even after it was exposed as being the gross exaggeration it was, still argued it was true and her claims were valid, and she deserved the perks she stole from legitimate minorities from her college days to her first jobs and ultimately to her political career, and all of those who dared question her inherent integrity owed her an apology?
Okay, fine Fauxcahontis, I give you twenty-four one thousandths percent of an apology. Happy? Now go away and shut up.
Have…um, uh…a beer.
This is not a person who deserves, or ever deserved to hold an elective office.
Name me one dem, who DOES Deserve to hold office?