Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday accused the Supreme Court’s conservative justices of lying under oath when they each suggested during their confirmation hearings that Roe v. Wade is settled precedent.
She also went after her own party for having a ‘weak strategy’ thus far on fighting Republican efforts to roll back abortion rights.
‘The Supreme Court has dramatically overreached its authority. We had two conservative senators in the United States Senate, Senator Manchin and Senator Collins, come out with a very explosive allegation that several Supreme Court justices misled them during their confirmation hearings and in the lead-up to the confirmation,’ Ocasio-Cortez said on NBC News’ Meet the Press.
– Read more at the Daily Mail
Related Story: AOC recalls thanking God she had the choice to get an abortion when she took a pregnancy test after being raped
How about some insurrection?
BREAKING: Congresswoman @AOC has arrived in front of the Supreme Court and is chanting that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade is “illegitimate” and calls for people to get “into the streets” | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/jNkCYDrLtz
— Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 24, 2022
The hell with the Supreme Court!
Maxine Waters and Al Green among members of Congress who've shown up outside the Supreme Court to denounce the end of Roe. "Women are going to control their bodies, no matter how they try and stop us," Waters says. "The hell with the Supreme Court, we will defy them." pic.twitter.com/SCkicoQj68
— Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) June 24, 2022
A visibly angry Pelosi wasted no time getting to fearmongering.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
When you think you have seen them at their lowest and at the height of their stupidity, they find a way to outdo themselves yet again.
All of this BS about “abortion rights” is such a joke. It has nothing to do with “rights”. Further—they are not losing their choice in the matter—the Federal Government has passed the issue back to the states. While not all states may offer abortions, there are those who will.
The crass comments—and even threats—from AOC, Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters—to name a few—are entirely out of place and uncalled for. All of this feeds the violence being perpetrated by abortion activists. These are not the people we need in our Congress. And they make a poor representation for women.
The very unselfish act of this reorganized Supreme Court returning the power over abortion from the unelected courts, back to the elected legislatures of the states and THE PEOPLE was a true unselfish patriotic act of our Judicial system empowering the people, not controlling THE PEOPLE, on a magnitude of power return of a scale not seen since George Washington thrice refused the crown offered to him by his troops when the Revolution ended. Even King George admitted that if he had actually done it, it would define him as the Greatest man of his age. We now have the greatest court of our age, God bless them, and let’s go Brandon as we let go of Joe and his beguilers.
These video clips are quite telling. AIC rants about lying and impeachable offenses. The Obama administration and the Biden administration have both committed numerous impeachable offenses—and lying?—why, they are the masters. The self-righteousness and audacity of those portrayed in these clips is astounding. They have all sunk so low that they think they are at the top.
AOC has been caught on camera breaking her oath of office to honor and protect and defend the Constitution and by her own standards deserves to be impeached if not jailed as a traitor. Her and her fellow Harpy Maxine Waters who encite people to the streets in violence to get in the faces of honest citizens, and break the law by ganging up and threatening Supreme Court Justices are the real threat to the Republic and instigators of the type of corrupt democracy our founders feared would happen when mob rules over clarity and sanity and people who cannot even define what a woman is, are put in charge of educating our children and judicially legislating them to become socially dependent ,not Self-Governing ,,,,which is the concept the Democrat radicals most fear when THE PEOPLE get informed, instead of Socially forelorned.
the demoncrat party is a death cult.
Jesus said “When two or three are gathered in my name,,,I am there”. When the third one is a baby about to be born or aborted, he is there watching also to see who is with him and who is against him, who legislates into the book of life, who into the book of death. Fake Catholics like Joe and Pelosi can write all their beguiling laws as their names are being aborted from the very book of eternal life with a redeeming God only the ability to put it back in. Don’t count on Joe, or Nancy to be your Savior. Listen to your conscience, the very vehicle God uses to speak to human hearts and minds. The Democrats know abortion is evil, but just want to image Socialist Saul Alinsky who dedicated his Rules for Radical book to Lucifer “The first radical known to man who rebelled against the establishment,” preferring to rule in a hell of his own making than serve in God’s designed heaven or Chisitian America. The inconvenient fact of the matter is, that there is a God, and we ain’t him,,the beginning of all human knowledge and the rebellion of secular Democrats. When your battle cry is “A fetus will never beat us” it’s time for some real soul searching of what may be left of an already half killed spirit, a 2nd casualty the abortion wars created since Roe v Wade. In God’s eyes a woman becomes a mother at the moment of conception. Abortion does not make them unpregnant, just the mother of a dead baby
There was no ‘over reach of authority’, the Court merely said it didn’t have the authority to make the decision in the first place while acknowledging what everybody knew from the very beginning that the decision was greatly flawed. But that isn’t the real issue for the Democrats, Roe V Wade was a crutch meaning the subject was not subject to debate, now they will have to make their case in each individual state and the arguements will be public!
And when THE PEOPLE see the truth that sets them free from secular soul killing Democrats, they will lose the argument, as Democrat Liberals already know and fear and have used every means at their disposal to quite debate, guilt trip people who might say or offend people who bought into THE BIG LIE, to enable them to train a whole geration of more socially indoctrinated people into postures of foaming immediate gratification seekers over sane planned long term sacrifice and success finders. Just look at what this President did to his own son. Did you watch as he followed the scent of the one blond woman at the G-7 meetings, photo opting up close and next to her at every opportunity, just dying to put his nostrils into her hairdoo for his over-aged version of a quicky. The democrat version of a patriotic minute-man who can’t remain potent, even in the eyes of his media for more than 60 seconds.
if you got impeached for lying ,the halls of Congress and the White House would be empty………..