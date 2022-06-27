Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday accused the Supreme Court’s conservative justices of lying under oath when they each suggested during their confirmation hearings that Roe v. Wade is settled precedent.

She also went after her own party for having a ‘weak strategy’ thus far on fighting Republican efforts to roll back abortion rights.

‘The Supreme Court has dramatically overreached its authority. We had two conservative senators in the United States Senate, Senator Manchin and Senator Collins, come out with a very explosive allegation that several Supreme Court justices misled them during their confirmation hearings and in the lead-up to the confirmation,’ Ocasio-Cortez said on NBC News’ Meet the Press.

BREAKING: Congresswoman @AOC has arrived in front of the Supreme Court and is chanting that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade is “illegitimate” and calls for people to get “into the streets” | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/jNkCYDrLtz — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 24, 2022

Maxine Waters and Al Green among members of Congress who've shown up outside the Supreme Court to denounce the end of Roe. "Women are going to control their bodies, no matter how they try and stop us," Waters says. "The hell with the Supreme Court, we will defy them." pic.twitter.com/SCkicoQj68 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) June 24, 2022

A visibly angry Pelosi wasted no time getting to fearmongering.



