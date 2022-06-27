Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday accused the Supreme Court’s conservative justices of lying under oath when they each suggested during their confirmation hearings that Roe v. Wade is settled precedent.

She also went after her own party for having a ‘weak strategy’ thus far on fighting Republican efforts to roll back abortion rights.

‘The Supreme Court has dramatically overreached its authority. We had two conservative senators in the United States Senate, Senator Manchin and Senator Collins, come out with a very explosive allegation that several Supreme Court justices misled them during their confirmation hearings and in the lead-up to the confirmation,’ Ocasio-Cortez said on NBC News’ Meet the Press.

– Read more at the Daily Mail

——————————

——————————

Related Story: AOC recalls thanking God she had the choice to get an abortion when she took a pregnancy test after being raped

——————————

How about some insurrection?

——————————

The hell with the Supreme Court!

——————————

A visibly angry Pelosi wasted no time getting to fearmongering.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

Rating: 1.0/5. From 2 votes.
Please wait...