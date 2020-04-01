CNN anchor Chris Cuomo revealed Tuesday he has been diagnosed with covid-19.

The network reported it broke the news to employees in an internal memo.

The anchor also tweeted the news himself.

“Soooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus,” Cuomo said.

“I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fevers, chills and shortness of breath,” he said. “I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!”

CNN reports Cuomo was last in the network’s New York City office last Friday. Since Monday, he’s anchored his show from home, interviewing his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The company reported Cuomo’s is the third case of covid-19 involving the New York City offices. CNN reports the majority of its employees have been working from home for several weeks, with anchors broadcasting from smaller studios or home locations.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review digital producer.

