Sen. Ed Markey’s recent call to bar police from using “weapons of war” and ban tear gas, rubber and plastic bullets and bean bag rounds amid weeks of protest in U.S. cities prompted criticism from the Massachusetts Police Association, whose leader urged Markey to step down after the “slap in the face” to law enforcement.
In a statement, the 18,000-member organization denounced Markey’s Sept. 14 tweet, which asserted that “Portland police routinely attack peaceful protesters with brute force.” In a letter to Markey, James R. Guido, president of the police association, made the case that police “have been battling disrespectful outright lawless rioters nightly in Portland and throughout the country.
“It is hard to fathom that a United States senator could make such an outrageous statement that is non-factual and a slap in the face to the men and women of law enforcement who put their lives on the line everyday protecting their communities,” Guido wrote. “There is a difference between peaceful protesting and what is actually taking place in Portland, which could be considered domestic terrorism in our own country.”
John Walsh, Markey’s campaign manager, argued Markey’s position was about protecting Americans.
“It’s about removing weapons of war from our neighborhoods and communities,” Walsh said. “Senator Markey, with Senator Bernie Sanders, introduced legislation that would prohibit federal, state and local law enforcement officers’ use of tear gas and rubber bullets by banning federal officers’ use of riot control agents and kinetic impact projectiles. This legislation is in keeping with the Chemical Weapons Convention, to which the U.S. is a signatory, which bans the use of riot control agents – including tear gas – in warfare.”
The Democratic senator’s calls for police reform have become an early flashpoint in his race against Republican challenger Kevin O’Connor. O’Connor, an attorney and small business owner, said in a statement that “brave members of our law enforcement community put their lives at risk every day to ensure our neighborhoods and communities are safe, but liberal Ed Markey is taking his hostility towards police officers to a whole new level.”
The Markey campaign declined to respond directly to O’Connor’s comments. The pair will take the debate stage on Monday, Oct. 5 on GBH.
Guido, whose organization offers a legal defense fund and other support to police officers and their families, added that he had backed the senator throughout his lengthy career in Congress, but now calls on him to step down, suggesting he’s “out of touch with the American people.”
Since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May, which sparked protests across the country and in the Bay State, Markey has called for expansive police reforms to prevent excessive force and to eliminate qualified immunity, which shields government officials, including police, from being sued for on-duty actions.
In June, a Suffolk University poll released by GBH, MassLive, The Boston Globe and the State House News Service showed compelling signs that the majority of Massachusetts residents support protesters and wants police reform. Strong majorities called for bans on officers using chokeholds, military-style vehicles, tear gas and rubber bullets. Half of those polled believed “police budgets should be reduced, and money transferred to social services,” compared to 41% who did not.
The city of Portland has been embroiled in both violence and politics, with President Donald Trump routinely blaming unrest on Democratic leadership. The president in July ordered a surge of federal agents in Portland and several other cities amid violence.
tell you what senator moron.
why dont you and your cohorts go stand on the front lines to stop this mess with your pepper spray and a water pistols.
ohhh wait i forgot that you stand with these anarchist along with the whole democRAT party to destroy america. my bad.
vote them out!
““It’s about removing weapons of war from our neighborhoods and communities,”,,,,,,,If you mean the rioters themselves who are YOUR weapons of political war that need to be removed along with YOU and your kind. Guns don’t kill people,,,,people kill people. Fires don’t start on their own, unless liberal people of riotous spontaneous combustion ignite them into flames. Don’t go away angry Markey, just go away.
When the police are totally outgunned, there will be total chaos on the streets. It will be the law-abiding citizens who pay the price in blood.
I watched the video of Kyle Rittenhouse as he fought for his life when being pursued by the “Peaceful Protesters”. He shot to defend his life, I noticed the “Peaceful Protesters” ran like a bunch of scared rabbits.
There are two reasons to kill and that is for survival and to eat. He was fighting for his life. The Police go into dangerous situations and need those guns. and I sure want them to have them if the need ever arose and others would too. I want the Police to have a way of defending themselves and others from the criminals who don’t give a rip about the law.
This is why our forefathers gave us the right to bear arms, and that reason was to protect themselves from a tyrannical, out of control government. And this is what we will have in totality if we go along with dispensing of American’s guns. I guarantee those who want guns gone are the ones driving the tanks over you, just like the Chinese did in Tiananmen Square. The Chinese have no recourse but to bow to the Chinese Communists exactly what we will have in this country if the Beto O’Rourkes get a hold of them and they are working tirelessly to do just that.
“This is why our forefathers gave us the right to bear arms”
Actually, they forbade the government from infringing upon our God given right to self defense.
Only Democrat controlled cities are where there is rioting, burning, looting and killing.
Even the Mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler joined in the riots.
In Republican controlled cities, the right of the people to peaceably assemble is not stopped,
but they don’t but up with rioting, burning, looting and killing.
“… bar police from using “weapons of war” and ban tear gas, rubber and plastic bullets and bean bag rounds”
Hey Markey-Mark, I think we have different perceptions about ‘”weapons of war” based on our individual experience. You were in the States in the Army reserves while I was in Viet Nam. You may have actually used “… rubber and plastic bullets and bean bag rounds”, but we were using live ammo and receiving same from our enemy. Also, the time you went through basic training, part of your training was to be subjected to tear gas, which, unfortunately you, like millions of other recruits, survived.
I just love how somebody who has never tried to arrest someone who is having mental issues, or on drugs, knows just how it should be done. Now let’s take away basically all of our less lethal riot control tools, so is he saying we should just let it escalate to shooting them? Or just go to their police safe room and curl up and cry hoping they don’t burn the building down. Elected officials need to part of the solution, too many are part of the problem.