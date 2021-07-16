Democratic Congresswoman Joyce Beatty was arrested in the Hart Senate Office Building Thursday after she led a group of protesters into the building.
A photo posted by Politico reporter Nicholas Wu shows Beatty and others being zip-tied by Capitol Police.
“This afternoon, nine people were arrested for demonstrating in a prohibited area on Capitol Grounds,” the Capitol Police said in a statement to Fox News. “At approximately 3:30pm, the United States Capitol Police responded to the Atrium in the Hart Senate Office Building for reports of illegal demonstration activity.
Rep. Beatty is being zip tied as USCP starts to make arrests pic.twitter.com/8LFEabAXFy
— Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) July 15, 2021
“Today, I stood in solidarity with Black women across the country in defense of our constitutional right to vote,”Beatty said https://t.co/O53mPbnRce
— Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) July 15, 2021
Activists escorted into Hart by @RepBeatty chant “end the filibuster!” pic.twitter.com/1AedJth37d
— Haley Talbot (@haleytalbotnbc) July 15, 2021
Black women are demanding OUR right to vote! We’re marching to the Senate to send a strong message. ✊🏾 #OurPowerOurMessage pic.twitter.com/YyGT4uayto
— Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) July 15, 2021
Why didn’t the capital police shoot any of them, like they did Ashley Babbit?
They might have if Schumer and his body guards were on the scene.
Sounds like an insurrection. Get Nancy Pelosi to form a committee to investigate Joe Biden and his involvement. Better recall the National Guard.
OMG! This is really serious! (Ha)
“Today, I stood in solidarity with Black women across the country in defense of our constitutional right to vote,”Beatty said,,,,,,,Translation,,,, I stood like a solid blockhead with people too inept to get a voting ID. The way these confused unpatriotic people of foreign inspired ideas act, nobody vetting them to vote would let them in even with a valid ID. You are what you believe, and what these people believe in is a total fraud.
It looks like on July 15, 2021 there was an “insurrection” in the Hart Senate Building. Democratic Congresswoman Joyce Beatty must be suffering from “white privilege” and she is obviously a “white racist”. Oh, I forgot, Joyce Beatty is not “white”.
“Democratic Congresswoman Joyce Beatty was arrested in the Hart Senate Office Building Thursday
after she led a group of protesters into the building.”
She is a Democrat, a woman and black, any of which puts her above the law in the world of the
dishonorable, dishonest, unethical, immoral, racist, socialist Democrat Party.
As we see over and over, this Democrat Party is our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY.
Nancy Pelosi and her Democrat Cult impeached President Trump because of a only accusations, No Proof.
Nancy Pelosi admitted an unfortunate truth about her fabricated impeachment “farce”
– It hinges on witness’s “allegations” not “proof”.
It’s Not A Question” Of “Proof”, It’s About “Allegations”
https://youtu.be/7dzhIxeF204
But here we have “Democratic Congresswoman Joyce Beatty was arrested in the Hart Senate Office Building Thursday
after she led a group of protesters into the building………..
Proof of a crime, but will go ignored.
If this is the best and brightest that lives within her Congressional district they obviously don’t have any private schools to teach them the truth. Yesterday I heard a bunch of black Congresmen and women singing that tired old “We Shall Overcome” and grabbed for the barf bag. The only thing they need to overcome is their greed, for power over THE PEOPLE, their envy of self governing people who would get along just fine if the government fell, and stupidity that comes with embracing failed socialist ideas that promise the moon, but hand you Uranus..