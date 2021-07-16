Democratic Congresswoman Joyce Beatty was arrested in the Hart Senate Office Building Thursday after she led a group of protesters into the building.

A photo posted by Politico reporter Nicholas Wu shows Beatty and others being zip-tied by Capitol Police.

“This afternoon, nine people were arrested for demonstrating in a prohibited area on Capitol Grounds,” the Capitol Police said in a statement to Fox News. “At approximately 3:30pm, the United States Capitol Police responded to the Atrium in the Hart Senate Office Building for reports of illegal demonstration activity.

– Read more at Fox News

Rep. Beatty is being zip tied as USCP starts to make arrests pic.twitter.com/8LFEabAXFy — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) July 15, 2021

“Today, I stood in solidarity with Black women across the country in defense of our constitutional right to vote,”Beatty said https://t.co/O53mPbnRce — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) July 15, 2021

Activists escorted into Hart by @RepBeatty chant “end the filibuster!” pic.twitter.com/1AedJth37d — Haley Talbot (@haleytalbotnbc) July 15, 2021

Black women are demanding OUR right to vote! We’re marching to the Senate to send a strong message. ✊🏾 #OurPowerOurMessage pic.twitter.com/YyGT4uayto — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) July 15, 2021