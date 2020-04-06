Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday vetoed a controversial bill that would have required people to show photo identification before they could vote in Kentucky elections.
In his veto message, Beshear wrote Senate Bill 2 “would create an obstacle to the ability of Kentuckians to exercise their right to vote, resulting in fewer people voting and undermining our democracy.”
“Furthermore, no documented evidence of recent voter fraud in the form of impersonation in Kentucky has been presented in support of Senate Bill 2 and, therefore, the legislation would be attempting to resolve a problem that does not exist,” Beshear wrote.
Finally, the governor observed that the shutdown of government offices due to the novel coronavirus epidemic means that Kentuckians without a valid driver’s license or other form of photo ID can’t easily obtain one in the near future.
The voter ID bill was a top priority of Senate Republican leaders and GOP Secretary of State Michael Adams. If voters did not have a valid photo ID but did have a credit card, debit card or Social Security card, the bill would have allowed them to sign an affidavit at the polls and cast a ballot.
“Even if you don’t think we have a big problem with this particular issue, we have to have public confidence in our election system,” Adams said earlier this year. “And so part of why I’m pushing this is to enhance that public confidence.”
Kentucky presently requires some form of identification to vote, but that can include a driver’s license, a credit card or mail with the voter’s address. Alternatively, poll workers can personally identify voters they know. Republican senators said existing law is not strict enough, although there have been no reported instances of in-person voter fraud.
Lawmakers return to the Capitol on April 13 to pass more legislation and act on Beshear’s vetoes. The House voted 58-to-25 to pass the voter ID bill on March 19 while the Senate voted 25-to-2. Those majorities would be enough to override Beshear’s veto if lawmakers can muster them again.
“Even if you don’t think we have a big problem with this particular issue, we have to have public confidence in our election system,”,,,,,,,,Obviously a small Liberal mind with no ability to think big, recognize a big problem, and instill confidence in election results the only way possible by requiring people to prove they are legally eligible to vote.
““would create an obstacle to the ability of Kentuckians to exercise their right to vote, resulting in fewer people voting and undermining our democracy.” – Only obstructing the ability of fake Kentuckians misrepresenting themselves as legal voters to steal an election in fraud would prevent the undermining our American REPUBLIC. Undermining America turning into the Kinds of failed Democracies our founders warned us about by culling out the illegal voters into the smaller yet legal numbers would be exactly the right thing to do. Kentucky is known for its Cumberland gap, while this governor will be remembered for the cumbersome gap in his illogical thinking.
When you elect a DemocRAT, you should realize he/she/it will make every effort to promote DemocRAT voter fraud over ALL other priorities. With the advancements in facial-recognition software, every voting booth should install a camera with flash (so they know their picture is being attached to their ballot.) Forget photo ID mandates – just take every voter’s picture.
What he means is, it would create an obstacle for “vote harvesting” by democrat operatives, what he means is the democrat party would lose votes if they removed all avenues for voter fraud, that is only concern, as a democrat, he does not give a hoot about these people except when it comes time to vote. There is not only every reason to insist on voter ID, but plenty of evidence from multiple studies and sources that document fraud exists. The democrat party will not tell you that “ID IS REQUIRED IN MEXICO TO VOTE” so this is nothing new to Hispanics from Mexico, what they don’t want you to think about is ID is REQUIRED for everything from check cashing, purchase of cigarettes and alcohol, the ability to receive public benefits or to buy plane tickets. I am getting older, I have voted Republican or Conservative all of my life, my fear is after I am dead, I will suddenly start voting democrat and that terrifies me.
“Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday vetoed a controversial bill that would have required people to show photo identification before they could vote”
That’s not quite right.
“Controversial Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday vetoed an obvious common-sense bill that would have required people to show photo identification before they could vote”
Fixed.
It would also hamper their ability to stuff ballot boxes, literally and figuratively.
I need an ID for driving, going to the doctors, buying goods, flying, literally about everything. Why don’t they ? We ALL know that they are lying.
Demoncrats never see the immediate problem they only see made up problems. I’ve yet to see a republican veto such a bill