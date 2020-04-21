New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez deleted a tweet Monday in which she proclaimed to “absolutely love to see” U.S. oil prices plummet to historic lows because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“You absolutely love to see it. This along with record low-interest rates means it’s the right time for a worker-led, mass investment in green infrastructure to save our planet,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in the since-removed tweet amid news that the price for a barrel of U.S. crude oil had dropped to a previously unheard of -$36 per barrel.

why did you delete this? pic.twitter.com/mT08BYcnBl — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) April 20, 2020

The progressive Queens-Bronx congresswoman’s snarky post sparked intense outrage from right-wing commentators.

“Leftist Congresswoman, BA economics degree holder, and former high school science prize winner AOC wants you to know she thinks the devastation of our oil industry and the impending loss of tens-of-thousands of jobs is something she ‘LOVES TO SEE,’” conservative talk radio host Buck Sexton tweeted.

Within hours, Ocasio-Cortez had deleted the tweet and replaced it with a couple of posts that made the same argument without introducing her point with the “love to see it” preface.

“Fossil fuels are in long-term structural decline. This along with low-interest rates means it‘s the right time to create millions of jobs transitioning to renewable and clean energy. A key opportunity,” tweeted Ocasio-Cortez, who’s a co-sponsor of the so-called “Green New Deal,” which aims to aggressively combat climate change and overhaul the U.S. economy.

Demetrius Burns, a Twitter user who described himself as an oil worker from Texas, tweeted back at Ocasio-Cortez that the COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in mass layoffs in his industry.

“I don’t have a college degree, so if this industry goes under I’ll be out of a job,” Burns wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez quickly tweeted back at Burns: “What we need to do is bring workers like you to the table in our transition to renewable infrastructure, and guaranteeing pensions for fossil fuel workers. If you see what is happening to coal workers, the mines get $ and workers are hung to dry. We can’t allow for that to happen.”

