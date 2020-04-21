New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez deleted a tweet Monday in which she proclaimed to “absolutely love to see” U.S. oil prices plummet to historic lows because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“You absolutely love to see it. This along with record low-interest rates means it’s the right time for a worker-led, mass investment in green infrastructure to save our planet,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in the since-removed tweet amid news that the price for a barrel of U.S. crude oil had dropped to a previously unheard of -$36 per barrel.
why did you delete this? pic.twitter.com/mT08BYcnBl
— Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) April 20, 2020
The progressive Queens-Bronx congresswoman’s snarky post sparked intense outrage from right-wing commentators.
“Leftist Congresswoman, BA economics degree holder, and former high school science prize winner AOC wants you to know she thinks the devastation of our oil industry and the impending loss of tens-of-thousands of jobs is something she ‘LOVES TO SEE,’” conservative talk radio host Buck Sexton tweeted.
Within hours, Ocasio-Cortez had deleted the tweet and replaced it with a couple of posts that made the same argument without introducing her point with the “love to see it” preface.
“Fossil fuels are in long-term structural decline. This along with low-interest rates means it‘s the right time to create millions of jobs transitioning to renewable and clean energy. A key opportunity,” tweeted Ocasio-Cortez, who’s a co-sponsor of the so-called “Green New Deal,” which aims to aggressively combat climate change and overhaul the U.S. economy.
Demetrius Burns, a Twitter user who described himself as an oil worker from Texas, tweeted back at Ocasio-Cortez that the COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in mass layoffs in his industry.
“I don’t have a college degree, so if this industry goes under I’ll be out of a job,” Burns wrote.
Ocasio-Cortez quickly tweeted back at Burns: “What we need to do is bring workers like you to the table in our transition to renewable infrastructure, and guaranteeing pensions for fossil fuel workers. If you see what is happening to coal workers, the mines get $ and workers are hung to dry. We can’t allow for that to happen.”
___
(c)2020 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
America runs on energy. No energy, no heat, no cooling, no driving and there are millions upon millions of jobs directly tied to oil and gas companies. Millions of by products are made with oil. From the glasses you wear and the lenses in them to every product you use AOC. You are one of the most ignorant people in the House, besides Nancy Pelosi who has no idea where her 13 dollar a pint gourmet ice cream comes from.
There are millions of satellite industries which surround the oil industry. And by the way. The oil industry uses the latest in technology and are the cleanest people I know of this this industry. It is not like the oil days of old. Many, many technicians, engineers, those who make the drill stem, steel and computers which use the by products of oil too. Real people are behind these jobs and you are happy they lost their jobs AOC. How crass and ungodly can one get?
AOC, you don’t know one thing about any industry in America. You spread your propaganda and hate around with your stupid tweets. Americans are hurting in all of these industries and there you are in your designer clothing rubbing your dirty hand in glee and smiling all the while. By the way, you came from a PRIVILEGED family. Perhaps America will come and take your 174,000.00 job per year, because you don’t deserve it.
The very idea of being gleeful over the plunging of oil prices while the world kicks America around. You are despicable!
Of course Bluebird12345.. that’s what Regressive Liberal Socialist Democrats do. They’re not only gleeful in the countries misery … they actually create it…. it gives them an avenue to socialism. The entire movement is sick, wrong, misguided and just plain EVIL! The complete ignorance of this waste of air and space goes way beyond despicable … it’s treasonous. The 4% in her district that voted this Constitutional hating scum into office is also an accomplice to treason.
Agreed 100% ggfilthy!
“worker-led, mass investment in green infrastructure to save our planet,”,,,,means the wobbling house of cards infrastructure of socialism just substitutes weak paper green dollars earned by others in the form of jokers, to build their socialist new house of cards. Just how can the workers lead a movement when they no longer have American jobs that define them as workers, with the Democrats selling their jobs out to the Chinese and others for political kickbacks, then allowing unvetted germs to immigrate into America that shuts down the rest of the jobs they could not send overseas with their ruling incompetence. Ocasio Cortez’s occasional lack of a cortex is becoming most permanent. That’s not red lipstick on her mouth, but the blood of the American Capitalist Goose that use to lay our golden eggs.