Vice President Kamala Harris Tuesday said she was “deeply troubled” by images of Border Patrol officers attacking desperate Haitian migrants at the southern border — and called for an investigation.
The first Black vice president said she wants to know why officers on horseback used ropes or whips to intimidate frightened Haitian men, women, and children near the border town of Del Rio, Texas.
“What I saw depicted … is horrible,” Harris said. “Human beings should never be treated that way.”
Update: Border Patrol agents facing Democratic attacks shifted to desk duty amid investigation
Harris said she planned to discuss the issue later Tuesday with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Antonio Mayorkas.
Texas Democrat @RepCuellar corrects CNN host who’s upset about border agents on horseback: “The picture you’re talking about, at least the one I have seen, is the rein, the rein of the horse … What are they supposed to do, just stand there and let everybody come in?" pic.twitter.com/csFE4gwkTm
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 21, 2021
The veep, who was speaking after an event promoting President Biden’s economic agenda, spoke as the serious situation along the southern border continued to deteriorate. Thousands of migrants are gathered on the U.S. side of the border and more are just across the Rio Grande in Mexico hoping to follow.
Harris said the situation should be a wake-up call for the U.S. to do much more to address the humanitarian crisis in Haiti, where an earthquake last month killed hundreds and caused widespread devastation.
“As a member of the Western Hemisphere, we’ve got to support some very basic needs that the people of Haiti have,” Harris said.
Harris has been tapped by President Biden to find solutions to the surge of migrants along the southern border, with decidedly mixed results.
Like migrants from Central America, impoverished Haitians will continue to try to come to the U.S. unless the economic and political situation improves in their homelands, Harris said.
“People want to stay home. They don’t want to leave home,” the vice president said. “But they leave when they cannot satisfy their basic needs… This is a concern for all of us.”
©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
“The first Black vice president said she wants to know why officers on horseback used ropes or whips to intimidate frightened Haitian men, women, and children near the border town of Del Rio, Texas.”
#1. Because there were 12,000 Haitians breaking our immigration laws. They did NOT want to enter the U.S. legally. They were invading our country illegally.
#2. The Border Patrol officers were using non-lethal force to control a mob of 12,000 illegal immigrants trying to illegally enter our country.
This Disgraceful “Giggles Harris’ is just another puppet of the dishonorable, traitorous, socialist Democrat Party who will do ANYTHING to gain Dictatorship over our country.
dishonorable, traitorous, socialist Democrat Party has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
As far as I’m concerned the Border Patrol should have used lethal force on them. Lethal force is something they understand.
She should end up missing like Michael Rockefeller in New Guinea in 1961
.”…it has also been speculated that Rockefeller may have been killed and eaten by Asmat tribespeople,” ‘cept she’d probably gag a maggot.
She should have stayed missing. PERMANENTLY!
“Vice President Kamala Harris Tuesday said she was “deeply troubled” by images of Border Patrol officers attacking desperate Haitian migrants”. Kamala, I am “deeply troubled” by you liberals, as you are all communists.
Along with every other liberal in the world!
It is past time for President Biden, especially VP Harris to choose what side they are on… the side of law, peace & the protection of law-abiding citizens and their safety vs law breakers, foreign or domestic!
Haiti sees first African swine fever outbreak in 37 years! More trouble for Biden/Harris
I’m deeply concerned Heels up Harris is VP!
She is such a Bi…Witch!
At least it shows that the MSM is ACTUALLY paying attention to the Boder Debacle, they just don’t care unless they think they can make political points out of it.
It is past time for President Biden, especially VP Harris to choose what side they are on… the side of law, peace & the protection of law-abiding citizens and their safety vs law breakers, foreign or domestic! Haiti sees first African swine fever outbreak in 37 years! More trouble for Biden/Harris
So, instead of blaming others, try doing your czar job and close our boarders from invasion. Blaming everyone else for your lack of leadership, is not the answer, even if msm will try and cover for you!
“The first Black vice president…”
SHE’S NOT BLACK, MORON1
Anyone who has ridden a horse knows they are not whips…they are the reigns attached to the bridle! They wouldn’t hurt you, they are just using them to direct the Haitians in the right direction. Sheesh!
The Clintoons and Bushes raised over $2 Billion dollars for Haiti Relief for the last major earthquake that hit there – they can do it again but this time leave the money in Haiti for the people needing it instead of lining their own pockets. Hello??
If you look closely at the video the agents DO NOT have their hands on the reins to use them as whips. But, then the LMS never lets facts interfere with a “good: story.