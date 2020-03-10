Video shared by reporters on Biden’s tour of the Detroit auto plant shows the former vice president surrounded by workers as he argues face to face with a man in a hard hat and an orange high-visibility vest.

The worker accuses Biden of “actively trying to end our Second Amendment right.”

Biden immediately responds: “You’re full of s—.” Later on he calls the worker a ‘horse’s ass.’

Biden was reportedly visiting with members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers who are building a new Fiat Chrysler assembly plant.
Excerpt from CNBC.

The Democratic presidential front-runner has made gun control a signature part of his campaign platform, and falsely claimed during a Democratic debate last month that 150 million people have been killed by guns in the past 13 years.

“One hundred fifty million people have been killed since 2007,” Biden said at the time. “More than all the wars, including Vietnam, from that point on. Carnage on our streets.”

Biden has also threatened gun manufacturers and pledged to ban AR-15’s and other types of firearms if he’s elected president.
Excerpt from the Daily Caller.

