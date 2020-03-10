Video shared by reporters on Biden’s tour of the Detroit auto plant shows the former vice president surrounded by workers as he argues face to face with a man in a hard hat and an orange high-visibility vest.

The worker accuses Biden of “actively trying to end our Second Amendment right.”

Biden immediately responds: “You’re full of s—.” Later on he calls the worker a ‘horse’s ass.’

This is unreal Biden also threatened to slap the voter! Right after he vowed to take away our "AR-14s" Total meltdown!pic.twitter.com/djIPNScCUG — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) March 10, 2020

Biden was reportedly visiting with members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers who are building a new Fiat Chrysler assembly plant.

WATCH: Joe Biden calls a Detroit auto worker "a horse's ass" after the voter confronted him over wanting to take away Americans' Second Amendment rights. pic.twitter.com/G7R6PJbcKv — Trump War Room – Text EMPOWER to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 10, 2020

The Democratic presidential front-runner has made gun control a signature part of his campaign platform, and falsely claimed during a Democratic debate last month that 150 million people have been killed by guns in the past 13 years.

“One hundred fifty million people have been killed since 2007,” Biden said at the time. “More than all the wars, including Vietnam, from that point on. Carnage on our streets.”

Biden has also threatened gun manufacturers and pledged to ban AR-15’s and other types of firearms if he’s elected president.

WATCH: "You’re full of sh*t," @JoeBiden tells a man who accused him of "actively trying to end our Second Amendment right." "I support the Second Amendment," Biden adds while vising under-construction auto plant in Detroit. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/sueOSBaY9P — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) March 10, 2020

