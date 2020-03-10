Video shared by reporters on Biden’s tour of the Detroit auto plant shows the former vice president surrounded by workers as he argues face to face with a man in a hard hat and an orange high-visibility vest.
The worker accuses Biden of “actively trying to end our Second Amendment right.”
Biden immediately responds: “You’re full of s—.” Later on he calls the worker a ‘horse’s ass.’
This is unreal
Biden also threatened to slap the voter!
Right after he vowed to take away our "AR-14s"
Total meltdown!pic.twitter.com/djIPNScCUG
— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) March 10, 2020
Biden was reportedly visiting with members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers who are building a new Fiat Chrysler assembly plant.
Excerpt from CNBC.
WATCH: Joe Biden calls a Detroit auto worker "a horse's ass" after the voter confronted him over wanting to take away Americans' Second Amendment rights. pic.twitter.com/G7R6PJbcKv
— Trump War Room – Text EMPOWER to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 10, 2020
The Democratic presidential front-runner has made gun control a signature part of his campaign platform, and falsely claimed during a Democratic debate last month that 150 million people have been killed by guns in the past 13 years.
“One hundred fifty million people have been killed since 2007,” Biden said at the time. “More than all the wars, including Vietnam, from that point on. Carnage on our streets.”
Biden has also threatened gun manufacturers and pledged to ban AR-15’s and other types of firearms if he’s elected president.
Excerpt from the Daily Caller.
WATCH: "You’re full of sh*t," @JoeBiden tells a man who accused him of "actively trying to end our Second Amendment right."
"I support the Second Amendment," Biden adds while vising under-construction auto plant in Detroit. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/sueOSBaY9P
— Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) March 10, 2020
That’s a good way to win votes……………..tell the guys voting for you to shut up!
Biden, a typical communist, tries to silence a voter. Hey Joe SENILE the TRAITOR to our Constitution and Second Amendment rights, go rot in ****, you *****!!!!!!!!!!!
The goal of Socialism is Communism.
They call him “Lunch Bucket Joe”. You can’t make this stuff up. I swear if Democraps didn’t exist in the World we’d have to invent them. It’s just in Human nature.
Cannot wait till “Creepy Joe” debates with President Trump and he has his meltdown when DT mentions Hunter Biden and Burisma Holdings and his 1.5B China deal. Joe will start pooping in his depends!!
There is no question that someone is full of s***, Joe. Just turn your finger around and point it directly into your chest and your statement will make perfect sense.
Biden is superior to you, just ask him!
IDIOT! And he expects these people to vote for him. Every one of those union workers should be offended by Biden’s total disrespect for them.
Bravo to the worker. He did an excellent job to pin down slo Joe. Slo Joe was quick on the draw, but his combative response was disrespectful and condescending.
Well, just as predicted, when the opponent has no political argument left, and the truth of their real motives comes out, then they resort to their laziness in speech by cursing and then it will be slander. Even the philosophers taught this.
“When the argument is lost, then slander become the tool of the loser.” Socrates
Now you can see the REAL JOE BIDEN.