Above the Law GOPUSA Staff | Jun 22, 2023 | Cartoons
The lies, cons, deceptions, hypocrisy and treachery of this treasonous, socialist Democrat Party cult and their disciples know no bounds.
It’s been a two tiered justice system for a while now. The left leaning bias in journalism and educations goes back generations, but now it’s in your face in every facet of life. We’re on the verge of a dystopian future that George Orwell wrote about in “1984”
Some are just exempt.