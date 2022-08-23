An immigration enforcement advocacy organization says a recent incident in Texas clearly illustrates that the Biden administration does not want to stop people from crossing the border illegally.

Border Patrol agents were recently videotaped opening a gate that was previously locked by members of the Texas National Guard in order allow illegal aliens to pass through and go deeper into the United States.

Ira Mehlman, a spokesman for the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) says the incident illustrates the stark contrast between Texas and Customs and Border Protection.

“First of all, let’s be very clear that this was an order that came from higher up,” Mehlman tells AFN. “It was the supervisors who probably got a phone call or some other communication from Washington, D.C. saying to do that. You can be sure that the Border Patrol officers on the frontlines were not happy about having to do that.”

Under Governor Greg Abbott (R), Fox News says Texas has urged law enforcement to the border under Operation Lone Star to focus on stopping migrants from entering the U.S. Border Patrol agents, meanwhile, have been increasingly made to focus on processing migrants into the interior, with migrants frequently not seeking to escape Border Patrol — instead seeking them out so they can be processed and quickly released into the U.S.

As far as Mehlman is concerned, this is a clear indication of what Biden’s policy is.

“This is a deliberate plan,” he submits. They do not want to stop people from coming across that border illegally, and if somebody, including the Border Patrol or the state of Texas, does anything to impede those objectives, they are going to do whatever it takes to overrule them.”

Some agents have expressed their anger at being taken off the line and instead being forced to process those who have entered the country illegally into the U.S., and Republicans have taken aim at the Biden administration for restoring “catch-and-release” policies, including in ending the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy, which kept migrants in Mexico rather than releasing them into the U.S.