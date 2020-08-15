After one of the quietest nights in months at Portland’s regular protesting locations Thursday, demonstrators planned to converge in North Portland Friday. They pledged “direct action” against police violence.

In recent weeks, such calls resulted in demonstrations at law enforcement buildings on Portland’s east side, where crowds of a couple hundred people used fireworks, small fires and tossed eggs to draw police actions. Police regularly labeled the gatherings as unlawful and broke up the crowds, sometimes with tear gas.

Rioters have turned parts of north Portland into a war zone. Here, it takes a group of officers to make an arrest of an antifa militant. The person tries to steal a baton from police. Meanwhile, antifa legal observers get his info so they can bail him out. pic.twitter.com/GaxrFBV5ta — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 15, 2020

On Friday, the calls to gather at Peninsula Park had drawn more than 200 people by 9 p.m. Tables offered pizza and snacks, and at another table, people distributed helmets, shin guards and other gear, such as homemade shields.

The gathering was one of many that took place. Others occurred downtown, which is the longtime heart of the demonstrations.

Antifa rioters have started fires on the street again tonight in north Portland. Apparently a business owner tries to retrieve one of his dumpsters that was stolen and set on fire. He has to put out the flames himself. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/zOdxrTV1sr — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 15, 2020

Protesters have gathered nightly across the city since May 28 after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Locally, protesters are pushing for a range of police reforms and cuts to law enforcement budgets. Some protesters gather, chant and give speeches, while a separate group urges “direct action” to provoke police as a way of forcing change.

A Portland resident caught up in the antifa protests says he was beat up. His head is bloodied. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/pO7uB3r3zJ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 15, 2020

Here’s video of paralegal Philip John Wenzel unmasked after he resisted arrest and assaulted police. He’s clashed numerous times with police at other violent antifa protests and riots. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/Jg1mfjVzly — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 15, 2020

Resisting arrest and escape at riots are among the crimes not prosecuted in Multnomah County under the new DA. #PortlandRiots — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 15, 2020

The size of the protests has diminished significantly since Gov. Kate Brown negotiated a deal with Vice President Mike Pence to remove federal officers, who had regularly used clouds of tear gas to disperse the crowds. They were replaced by Oregon State Police, who helped protect federal buildings from vandalism over the past few weeks. Yet since Oregon State Police announced Thursday they were pulling back, questions remain about whether federal officers will return to the nightly protests.

No answers arrived Thursday, because only a few dozen people gathered outside the federal courthouse. Other demonstrations also drew small crowds throughout the city, but all remained peaceful.

